UK Counter Terrorism Police Name Asylum-Seeker From Middle East as Suspect in Liverpool Terror Blast

After the UK Government held a Cobra meeting on Monday, 15 November, Home Secretary Priti Patel announced that the official terrorism threat level in the... 16.11.2021, Sputnik International

UK counter terrorism police have named Emad al-Swealmeen, a Middle Eastern asylum seeker with possibly mental health issues, as the suspected terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s hospital on Sunday, reported Sky News. Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks, from Counter Terrorism Police North West, was cited as saying:According to Counter Terrorism Policing North West, al Swealmeen, who had been residing at a house in Sutcliffe Street, had recently rented a property in Rutland Avenue near Sefton Park. Searches have been underway at both addresses. The police have been appealing to the public for any information about the incident, declared a terrorist attack, after releasing the suspect’s name. Official sources previously confirmed to the PA news agency the suspect was not previously known to the security services. Rejected Asylum-Seeker Al-Swealmeen is believed to have converted to Christianity after moving to the UK from the Middle East, фccording to the Daily Mail. The man was reportedly briefly offered refuge by Christian volunteers Malcolm and Elizabeth Hitchcott in Liverpool.The retired senior British army officer’s Facebook profile is believed to show a picture of the suspect posing alongside the couple several years earlier. Another picture showed al-Swealmeen during a service at Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral. Hitchcott was cited by the publication as saying that al-Swealmeen had changed his name on his asylum application to Enzo Almeni, after Italian car racing legend Enzo Ferrari, to sound more Western. The original claim for asylum failed in 2014 as officials believed the man was Jordanian and not Syrian, as he stated, according to reports. According to Hitchcott, "Almeni" had been arrested for possession of a "large knife" after the rejection of his asylum claim, resulting in him being sectioned under the Mental Health Act and hospitalised for a number of months.The shocked couple described the suspect in the blast as a "very quiet fellow", and said that they had never witnessed "any suggestion of anything amiss'.As the suspect had not been granted leave to remain in the UK permanently, a source was cited by The Sun as saying: Liverpool Terror Blast UK counter terrorism officers believe that the suspect had brought a homemade bomb with him into a taxi and asked to be taken to the hospital shortly before 11am on Sunday. His motivation is not yet clear. Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral, which was the site of a Remembrance Day service attended by military personnel, veterans, and civic dignitaries, is less than a mile from the hospital. Some initial reports suggested it might have been the original target, but traffic and road closures had intervened.The man was picked up in the Rutland Avenue area of the city by cab driver David Perry. As the car reached the hospital's passenger drop-off point, it exploded. CCTV footage shows the driver of the cab, Perry, stumbling out and helped by a man who ran to his assistance. Perry was treated in hospital for sustained injuries and has since been discharged. According to Russ Jackson, head of Counter Terrorism Policing North West, he had spoken to "shaken and injured" Perry but was yet to receive his full account of what happened. Jackson added he could not confirm reports that Perry had locked the doors of the taxi before the explosion – a fact that has led many to praise the Liverpool local as a “hero”. Four men were arrested in relation to the explosion, but have since been released from custody following interview, stated Greater Manchester Police said. In the wake of the incident, the UK's terror threat level was raised from "substantial" to "severe", which signifies that an attack is judged to be "highly likely". UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking at a news conference at Downing Street, said the explosion in Liverpool was a "stark reminder" to remain vigilant:

