UK Increases Terrorist Threat Level To ‘Severe’ After Liverpool Attack

The official terrorism threat level in the UK has been raised from “substantial” to “severe”, Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced.It follows Sunday’s incident in which a passenger in a taxi was killed by a bomb he was carrying.Last month, a Conservative MP, Sir David Amess, was stabbed to death at his Essex surgery in another incident which has been labelled as a terrorist attack.The government held a Cobra meeting on Monday, 15 November, and afterwards Ms Patel said: "The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre are now increasing the United Kingdom's threat level from substantial to severe."Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act following Sunday’s incident. The terrorist threat level was increased in November last year, after an attack in Vienna, and was then reduced again in February 2021.
British Prime Minister Boris has praised the “incredible presence of mind” and “bravery” of a taxi driver whose passenger detonated a bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday. The cabbie survived with only minor injuries.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of the Liverpool incident: "I can't comment on the details of the case or its motivation but it is a stark reminder of the need for us all to remain utterly vigilant."
