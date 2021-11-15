https://sputniknews.com/20211115/uk-increases-terrorist-threat-level-to-severe-after-liverpool-attack-1090752636.html

UK Increases Terrorist Threat Level To ‘Severe’ After Liverpool Attack

UK Increases Terrorist Threat Level To ‘Severe’ After Liverpool Attack

British Prime Minister Boris has praised the “incredible presence of mind” and “bravery” of a taxi driver whose passenger detonated a bomb outside Liverpool... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-15T14:30+0000

2021-11-15T14:30+0000

2021-11-15T15:30+0000

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0f/1090752804_0:0:2737:1540_1920x0_80_0_0_ebbbfa72c324d4d4d4da522364d536b6.jpg

The official terrorism threat level in the UK has been raised from “substantial” to “severe”, Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced.It follows Sunday’s incident in which a passenger in a taxi was killed by a bomb he was carrying.Last month, a Conservative MP, Sir David Amess, was stabbed to death at his Essex surgery in another incident which has been labelled as a terrorist attack.The government held a Cobra meeting on Monday, 15 November, and afterwards Ms Patel said: "The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre are now increasing the United Kingdom's threat level from substantial to severe."Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act following Sunday’s incident. The terrorist threat level was increased in November last year, after an attack in Vienna, and was then reduced again in February 2021.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk