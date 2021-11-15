UK Police Declare Liverpool Car Blast a 'Terrorist Incident'
11:22 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 15.11.2021)
© Photo : EYEPRESS via Reuters Connect A taxi is engulfed in flames after explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in England, United Kingdom, on Sunday Nov 14, 2021, left a passenger dead and the driver injured
© Photo : EYEPRESS via Reuters Connect
Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a man was killed in a car explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday. The passenger died at the scene and has yet to be formally identified.
Police investigating the explosion in Liverpool on Sunday have given details of what happened and confirmed the bomb went off when the taxi driver was still in the car.
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said the bomber's motivation was "unknown" but it was being declared as a terrorist incident.
Merseyside’s Chief Constable Serena Kennedy warned people not to speculate and said there had been a number of “false reports” in the media.
Earlier British Prime Minister Boris praised the “incredible presence of mind” and “bravery” of a taxi driver whose passenger apparently detonated a bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.
Police at the scene of the explosion outside Liverpool Women's Hospital
Mr Jackson said the cab driver - who has been named by other media as David Perry - picked up a fare in Rutland Avenue, Liverpool, and the passenger asked to go to the Liverpool Women's Hospital.
He said: "As the taxi approached the drop-off point at the hospital an explosion occurred from within the car. This quickly engulfed it in flames. Remarkably, the taxi driver escaped from the cab."
He has been treated for his injuries and been released from hospital.
Mr Jackson said police were working on the basis the passenger - who has not been named yet - manufactured the "improvised explosive device" himself.
ACC Russ Jackson from Counter Terrorism North West says their enquiries indicate that "an improvised explosive device has been manufactured and our assumption so far is that this was built by the passenger in the taxi." They don't know why it was taken to the hospital.— Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) November 15, 2021
Mr Jackson said two addresses in the Kensington district of Liverpool had been raided and "significant items" had been found during a "fast-moving" investigation.
Earlier reports had suggested the bomber originally asked to go to the city's Anglican Cathedral, which was hosting Remembrance Sunday services.
But Mr Jackson said: "While we are aware Remembrance Sunday services were taking place we cannot at this time draw any connection. But it is a line of enquiry."