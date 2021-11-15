Registration was successful!
UK Police Declare Liverpool Car Blast a 'Terrorist Incident'
UK Police Declare Liverpool Car Blast a 'Terrorist Incident'
Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a man was killed in a car explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday. The passenger died at... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T11:22+0000
2021-11-15T12:29+0000
Police investigating the explosion in Liverpool on Sunday have given details of what happened and confirmed the bomb went off when the taxi driver was still in the car.Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said the bomber's motivation was "unknown" but it was being declared as a terrorist incident.Merseyside's Chief Constable Serena Kennedy warned people not to speculate and said there had been a number of "false reports" in the media.Earlier British Prime Minister Boris praised the "incredible presence of mind" and "bravery" of a taxi driver whose passenger apparently detonated a bomb outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday.Mr Jackson said the cab driver - who has been named by other media as David Perry - picked up a fare in Rutland Avenue, Liverpool, and the passenger asked to go to the Liverpool Women's Hospital.He said: "As the taxi approached the drop-off point at the hospital an explosion occurred from within the car. This quickly engulfed it in flames. Remarkably, the taxi driver escaped from the cab."He has been treated for his injuries and been released from hospital.Mr Jackson said police were working on the basis the passenger - who has not been named yet - manufactured the "improvised explosive device" himself.Mr Jackson said two addresses in the Kensington district of Liverpool had been raided and "significant items" had been found during a "fast-moving" investigation.Earlier reports had suggested the bomber originally asked to go to the city's Anglican Cathedral, which was hosting Remembrance Sunday services.
yep, putting "terrorism" into new headline just get readers's emotional directed to a certain idea. Has that accident been investigated within 24hours? nope. BUT, We get inferrances/suggestions and perhaps??
Sputnik International
UK Police Declare Liverpool Car Blast a 'Terrorist Incident'

11:22 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 12:29 GMT 15.11.2021)
Three men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act after a man was killed in a car explosion outside a hospital in Liverpool on Sunday. The passenger died at the scene and has yet to be formally identified.
Police investigating the explosion in Liverpool on Sunday have given details of what happened and confirmed the bomb went off when the taxi driver was still in the car.
Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter Terrorism Policing North West, said the bomber's motivation was "unknown" but it was being declared as a terrorist incident.
Merseyside’s Chief Constable Serena Kennedy warned people not to speculate and said there had been a number of “false reports” in the media.
Earlier British Prime Minister Boris praised the “incredible presence of mind” and “bravery” of a taxi driver whose passenger apparently detonated a bomb outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.
Mr Jackson said the cab driver - who has been named by other media as David Perry - picked up a fare in Rutland Avenue, Liverpool, and the passenger asked to go to the Liverpool Women's Hospital.
He said: "As the taxi approached the drop-off point at the hospital an explosion occurred from within the car. This quickly engulfed it in flames. Remarkably, the taxi driver escaped from the cab."
He has been treated for his injuries and been released from hospital.
Mr Jackson said police were working on the basis the passenger - who has not been named yet - manufactured the "improvised explosive device" himself.
Mr Jackson said two addresses in the Kensington district of Liverpool had been raided and "significant items" had been found during a "fast-moving" investigation.
Earlier reports had suggested the bomber originally asked to go to the city's Anglican Cathedral, which was hosting Remembrance Sunday services.
But Mr Jackson said: "While we are aware Remembrance Sunday services were taking place we cannot at this time draw any connection. But it is a line of enquiry."
yep, putting "terrorism" into new headline just get readers's emotional directed to a certain idea. Has that accident been investigated within 24hours? nope. BUT, We get inferrances/suggestions and perhaps??
ssharknbake21
15 November, 14:39 GMT
