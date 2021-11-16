https://sputniknews.com/20211116/medica-dsseldorf-2021-rec-supports-participation-of-over-20-russian-companies-1090769831.html

Medica Düsseldorf 2021: REC Supports Participation of Over 20 Russian Companies

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) supported the participation of 22 Russian medical manufacturers in the MEDICA World... 16.11.2021

“On 15-18 November, Germany hosts a Russian pavilion under the Made in Russia brand for domestic manufacturers of medical products as part of the largest international medical exhibition Medica Düsseldorf 2021, supported by the REC,” the report said. Fifteen companies are taking part in the Russian Export Centre JSC's group exhibition. Another seven companies will present their products at individual expositions.The total area of the Russian national exposition at the Medica Düsseldorf 2021 exhibition exceeds 450 square metres.Traditionally, the REC organises targeted meetings for exporters with interested buyers. This year, more than 40 business matchmaking meetings were held on the first day, where exporters met with prospective buyers.

