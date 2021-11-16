Medica Düsseldorf 2021: REC Supports Participation of Over 20 Russian Companies

“On 15-18 November, Germany hosts a Russian pavilion under the Made in Russia brand for domestic manufacturers of medical products as part of the largest international medical exhibition Medica Düsseldorf 2021, supported by the REC,” the report said. Fifteen companies are taking part in the Russian Export Centre JSC's group exhibition. Another seven companies will present their products at individual expositions.The total area of the Russian national exposition at the Medica Düsseldorf 2021 exhibition exceeds 450 square metres.Traditionally, the REC organises targeted meetings for exporters with interested buyers. This year, more than 40 business matchmaking meetings were held on the first day, where exporters met with prospective buyers.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) supported the participation of 22 Russian medical manufacturers in the MEDICA World Forum for Medicine, a leading international trade fair for the medical sector held in Dusseldorf, the REC reported.
“On 15-18 November, Germany hosts a Russian pavilion under the Made in Russia brand for domestic manufacturers of medical products as part of the largest international medical exhibition Medica Düsseldorf 2021, supported by the REC,” the report said.
“This year, 22 Russian manufacturers are taking part in the exhibition, presenting PCR-based diagnostic complexes, intensive care and diagnostic equipment, training systems for doctors, dietary supplements, medical exoskeletons, air disinfection and antiseptic units, training devices for comprehensive physical rehabilitation, laboratory reagents and equipment,” the REC said.
Fifteen companies are taking part in the Russian Export Centre JSC's group exhibition. Another seven companies will present their products at individual expositions.
The total area of the Russian national exposition at the Medica Düsseldorf 2021 exhibition exceeds 450 square metres.
Traditionally, the REC organises targeted meetings for exporters with interested buyers. This year, more than 40 business matchmaking meetings were held on the first day, where exporters met with prospective buyers.