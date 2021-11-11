https://sputniknews.com/20211111/rec-will-hold-made-in-russia-forum-for-exporters-on-10-december-in-moscow-1090663509.html

REC Will Hold 'Made in Russia' Forum for Exporters on 10 December in Moscow

"'Made in Russia' is a unique international platform to discuss export issues and the development of practical steps to increase the supply of Russian goods and services abroad. Over the past few years, a number of changes have influenced both the Russian economy and the world market. We face a new challenge: '2030 is coming tomorrow. So, what should we do?' The plenary session, the forum's central event, will kick-off with a debate about this global question,” said Veronika Nikishina, REC's chief executive.During the forum, topics under discussion include the future of Russian non-power exports in the post-COVID world, the impact of exports on the economic development of regions, Russian exports through electronic commerce, measures to support the export of infrastructure projects, and the extension of logistics corridors.In addition, such issues as the chances of entering the markets of Serbia, Turkey, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, European and CIS countries, green production experiences, exports to third-country markets, and the protection of the rights of Russian exporters will be discussed. This time, the forum will exist both physically at the Сongress Сentre of the World Trade Centre and online. The final number of participants depend on how badly the pandemic is raging. Discussions and seminars will be webcast, and pre-registration and the programme are available on the REC website.In order to promote useful links and business contacts, a multi-country business mission with representatives from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation, buyers, importers and retailers from the CIS countries, the European Union, the Middle East and Gulf States has been organised."The series of webinars will help entrepreneurs improve their export skills regarding negotiations, marketing promotion, export sales through marketplaces, state support measures and protection of the rights of Russian exporters abroad," the REC said. Besides, special activities on the application of financial support instruments, e-commerce supplies, and high-technology exports are planned to make exporters more aware of the trends in export development.There will also be an award "Exporter of the Year" granted during the Forum. This year, the country's top exporters include 13 winners in 12 categories.The exhibition of export products will also be held during the forum - 2021 is the Year of Science and Technology in Russia. Therefore, the exhibition focuses on technology-based and innovative solutions. Participants will include a wide range of industries, such as engineering, industrial equipment, medicine and electronics.

