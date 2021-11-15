Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/us-navys-mount-whitney-ship-on-way-from-black-sea-to-mediterranean-sea-1090738515.html
US Navy's Mount Whitney Ship On Way From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
US Navy's Mount Whitney Ship On Way From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Navy Sixth Fleet's flagship Mount Whitney has begun transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after ending operations and... 15.11.2021
"The U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship #USSMountWhitney, with embarked SIXTHFLT and @STRIKFORNATO staffs, began its southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after concluding maritime operations and exercises alongside @NATO allies and partners, Nov. 15," the fleet tweeted.The US Sixth Fleet announced earlier in November that its flagship Mount Whitney was heading to the Black Sea for routine maritime drills with NATO allies and partners. On 11 November, the Russian defence ministry pointed to an increase in US and NATO military activities in the Black Sea region — over the past 24 hours, four NATO reconnaissance planes were detected and escorted by the Russian anti-aircraft missile forces. Moscow qualified unscheduled drills close to the Russian border as aggression that threatens regional stability.
US Navy's Mount Whitney Ship On Way From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea

05:38 GMT 15.11.2021
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Navy Sixth Fleet’s flagship Mount Whitney has begun transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after ending operations and drills with NATO allies, the fleet said on Monday.
"The U.S. Sixth Fleet flagship #USSMountWhitney, with embarked SIXTHFLT and @STRIKFORNATO staffs, began its southbound transit from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean Sea after concluding maritime operations and exercises alongside @NATO allies and partners, Nov. 15," the fleet tweeted.
The US Sixth Fleet announced earlier in November that its flagship Mount Whitney was heading to the Black Sea for routine maritime drills with NATO allies and partners.
On 11 November, the Russian defence ministry pointed to an increase in US and NATO military activities in the Black Sea region — over the past 24 hours, four NATO reconnaissance planes were detected and escorted by the Russian anti-aircraft missile forces. Moscow qualified unscheduled drills close to the Russian border as aggression that threatens regional stability.
