US Navy Sixth Fleet's USS Mount Whitney En Route to Black Sea for 'Operations With NATO Allies'
The US Naval Forces Europe-Africa (the Sixth Fleet) announced on Monday that its flagship Mount Whitney is heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that by sending military ships to the Black Sea waters, the United States does not add stability to the regions but tries to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies. On Saturday, the Russian defence control centre said that the Black Sea Fleet was monitoring the USS Porter, a guided missile destroyer, which entered the Black Sea.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that the alliance has increased its presence in the Black Sea because of its strategic importance.
05:42 GMT 01.11.2021 (Updated: 05:58 GMT 01.11.2021)
Earlier, the US Navy reported that the headquarters of the US Navy's Sixth Fleet and NATO's naval strike and support forces were starting operations in the Mediterranean and Black Seas.
The US Naval Forces Europe-Africa (the Sixth Fleet) announced on Monday that its flagship Mount Whitney is heading to the Black Sea to conduct operations with NATO allies and partners.
"Sixth Fleet flagship #USSMountWhitney (LCC 20), with embarked SIXTHFLT [Sixth Fleet] and @STRIKFORNATO [NATO Naval Striking and Support Forces] staff, began its northbound transit to the #BlackSea to operate with our @NATO allies & partners in the region!" the Sixth Fleet wrote on Twitter.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday that by sending military ships to the Black Sea waters, the United States does not add stability to the regions but tries to push coastal countries toward confrontational policies.
On Saturday, the Russian defence control centre said that the Black Sea Fleet was monitoring the USS Porter, a guided missile destroyer, which entered the Black Sea.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier that the alliance has increased its presence in the Black Sea because of its strategic importance.
