Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211030/russian-fleet-monitoring-us-navy-destroyer-in-black-sea-1090338787.html
Russian Fleet Monitoring US Navy Destroyer in Black Sea
Russian Fleet Monitoring US Navy Destroyer in Black Sea
On Friday, the US Sixth Fleet said that a destroyer, the USS Porter, was transiting to the Black Sea in order to operate with its NATO allies. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-30T08:10+0000
2021-10-30T08:16+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
The Russian Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the USS Porter, a guided missile destroyer, which entered the Black Sea, the national defence control centre said Saturday."Troops and technical resources of the Black Sea Fleet are involved in monitoring the actions of the USS Porter, the US Navy's guided missile destroyer, that entered the Black Sea on 30 October 2021," the centre, which is part of the Russian Defenсe Ministry, said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world

Russian Fleet Monitoring US Navy Destroyer in Black Sea

08:10 GMT 30.10.2021 (Updated: 08:16 GMT 30.10.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.10.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
On Friday, the US Sixth Fleet said that a destroyer, the USS Porter, was transiting to the Black Sea in order to operate with its NATO allies.
The Russian Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the USS Porter, a guided missile destroyer, which entered the Black Sea, the national defence control centre said Saturday.

"Troops and technical resources of the Black Sea Fleet are involved in monitoring the actions of the USS Porter, the US Navy's guided missile destroyer, that entered the Black Sea on 30 October 2021," the centre, which is part of the Russian Defenсe Ministry, said.
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:10 GMTRussian Fleet Monitoring US Navy Destroyer in Black Sea
07:27 GMTChina Calls Report of US Intelligence Community on COVID-19 Origin Unscientific
07:09 GMTTrump Slams Biden for Allegedly Mulling 450k Payments to Migrants as US Turned Into 'Dumping Ground'
06:18 GMTSudanese Military Chief Says Events in Country Should Not Be Seen as Military Coup
06:08 GMTAsia's First Open-Air Floating Cinema Launched at Dal Lake in Kashmir Valley - Video
05:50 GMTAfghan English Teacher Leaves Five Kids Behind Due to Evacuation Nightmare
05:42 GMTTrump Might Face Recall of License for Software Used in His Social Network, Developer Says
05:38 GMTPrince Andrew Slams 'Frivolous, Baseless' Lawsuit by Sex Assault Accuser Seeking 'Another Payday'
05:16 GMTZayn Malik Reportedly Dropped From His Record Label Amid Claims He Harassed Gigi Hadid's Mother
05:02 GMTFully Preserved 1,000-Year-Old Canoe Found in Cave in Mexico
04:39 GMTWHO Chief Warns New Virus May Appear That Cannot Be Contained
03:49 GMT‘Active Involvement Across the Globe’: Bolton Urges US Security to Focus on More Than One Priority
03:44 GMTCoalition of US States Sue Biden Admin. to Halt Vaccine Mandate for Federal Contractors
03:31 GMTMcAuliffe's Campaign Team Mistakenly Asks Fox to 'Kill Story' as Democrat Trails in Polls - Report
03:29 GMTEcuadorian Authorities Seize 1.5 Tons of Cocaine, Arrest 20 People
02:40 GMTLA Sheriff Says Won’t Force Understaffed Dept. to Vaccinate, Worried About ‘Homicide Rates’
02:15 GMTSudanese Military Released Several Detained Officials, Including Health Minister - Reports
02:14 GMTC-3PO Let Loose: Creepy Video of Mysterious Metallic 'Alien' Resurfaces Online
01:53 GMT’New Hidden World’ Discovered in Earth’s Inner Core, Study Finds
01:24 GMTMalik Pleads Guilty to Verbally Harassing Gigi, Calling Her Mother 'F*cking Dutch Sl*t' - Reports