Russian Fleet Monitoring US Navy Destroyer in Black Sea

On Friday, the US Sixth Fleet said that a destroyer, the USS Porter, was transiting to the Black Sea in order to operate with its NATO allies. 30.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Russian Black Sea Fleet is monitoring the USS Porter, a guided missile destroyer, which entered the Black Sea, the national defence control centre said Saturday."Troops and technical resources of the Black Sea Fleet are involved in monitoring the actions of the USS Porter, the US Navy's guided missile destroyer, that entered the Black Sea on 30 October 2021," the centre, which is part of the Russian Defenсe Ministry, said.

