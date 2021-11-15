Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/us-imposes-nicaragua-related-sanctions-on-9-individuals-prosecutors-office-1090754509.html
US Imposes Nicaragua-Related Sanctions on 9 Individuals, Prosecutor's Office
US Imposes Nicaragua-Related Sanctions on 9 Individuals, Prosecutor's Office
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has imposed new Nicaragua-related sanctions on nine individuals and the country's federal public prosecutor's office... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
The sanctions, in particular, target the Public Ministry of Nicaragua which ensures effective criminal prosecution, and nine government officials and diplomats, including the energy minister and vice-minister of finance.This comes after earlier this month, the US denounced the November 7 general election in Nicaragua as a "sham" and President Joe Biden threatened to impose economic sanctions against the people of Nicaragua after they reelected socialist Daniel Ortega to a fourth consecutive term. The UK Foreign Office also said on Monday it has imposed sanctions against eight senior Nicaraguan individuals, including the country's vice-president, following the November 7 election.
US Imposes Nicaragua-Related Sanctions on 9 Individuals, Prosecutor's Office

15:33 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 15:48 GMT 15.11.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has imposed new Nicaragua-related sanctions on nine individuals and the country's federal public prosecutor's office as part of its response to the country's recent election, the US Treasury Department said on Monday.
The sanctions, in particular, target the Public Ministry of Nicaragua which ensures effective criminal prosecution, and nine government officials and diplomats, including the energy minister and vice-minister of finance.
This comes after earlier this month, the US denounced the November 7 general election in Nicaragua as a "sham" and President Joe Biden threatened to impose economic sanctions against the people of Nicaragua after they reelected socialist Daniel Ortega to a fourth consecutive term.
The UK Foreign Office also said on Monday it has imposed sanctions against eight senior Nicaraguan individuals, including the country's vice-president, following the November 7 election.
