Libya's High Election Commission Rejects Saif al-Gaddafi's Presidential Election Bid
Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in Libya on 24 December and are viewed as the main outcome of the Libyan Political... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
Libya's High National Election Commission has rejected Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's presidential election bid. According to the commission's statement, the decision was made after people opposed to Gaddafi's candidacy started protesting and forced employees at electoral commissions in several Libyan towns to stop working.
news, libya

Libya's High Election Commission Rejects Saif al-Gaddafi's Presidential Election Bid

14:01 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 14:17 GMT 15.11.2021)
© REUTERS / KHALED AL-ZAIDYSaif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of Libya's former leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, registers as a presidential candidate for the December 24 election, at the registration centre in the southern town of Sebha, Libya November 14, 2020.
Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of Libya's former leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, registers as a presidential candidate for the December 24 election, at the registration centre in the southern town of Sebha, Libya November 14, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© REUTERS / KHALED AL-ZAIDY
Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in Libya on 24 December and are viewed as the main outcome of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last year.
Libya's High National Election Commission has rejected Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's presidential election bid.
According to the commission's statement, the decision was made after people opposed to Gaddafi's candidacy started protesting and forced employees at electoral commissions in several Libyan towns to stop working.
