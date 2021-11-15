https://sputniknews.com/20211115/libyas-high-election-commission-rejects-saif-al-gaddafis-presidential-election-bid-1090751950.html

Libya's High Election Commission Rejects Saif al-Gaddafi's Presidential Election Bid

Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in Libya on 24 December and are viewed as the main outcome of the Libyan Political... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International

Libya's High National Election Commission has rejected Saif al-Islam Gaddafi's presidential election bid. According to the commission's statement, the decision was made after people opposed to Gaddafi's candidacy started protesting and forced employees at electoral commissions in several Libyan towns to stop working.

