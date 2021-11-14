Registration was successful!
Muammar Gaddafi's Son Registers for Presidential Elections in Libya - Video
Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for 24 December, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International
Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of Libya's former leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, registered as a presidential candidate for the 24 December election.
middle east
10:19 GMT 14.11.2021 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 14.11.2021)
Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for 24 December, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last February.
Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of Libya's former leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, registered as a presidential candidate for the 24 December election.