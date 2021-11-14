https://sputniknews.com/20211114/muammar-gaddafis-son-registers-for-presidential-elections-in-libya---video-1090723674.html

Muammar Gaddafi's Son Registers for Presidential Elections in Libya - Video

Presidential and parliamentary elections, both planned for 24 December, were one of the main outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held under the... 14.11.2021, Sputnik International

Saif al-Islam al-Gaddafi, son of Libya's former leader Muammar al-Gaddafi, registered as a presidential candidate for the 24 December election.

