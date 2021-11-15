Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211115/biden-xi-set-for-virtual-summit-amid-rising-us-china-tensions-1090738346.html
Biden, Xi Set for Virtual Summit Amid Rising US-China Tensions
Biden, Xi Set for Virtual Summit Amid Rising US-China Tensions
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold a virtual summit on Monday as tensions between the two countries... 15.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-15T05:33+0000
2021-11-15T05:34+0000
world
us
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082008929_0:3:3001:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_96060e7a083d985b4fc2d72b8b7c4ffe.jpg
No major deliverables are expected out of the meeting, but the two leaders are likely to discuss tensions involving Taiwan, Hong Kong, trade tariffs, arms control, visa restrictions and Xinjiang, Politico reported last week citing a US official. There is also a possibility that the two leaders may establish a framework that could ease tensions between the two countries, according to the report.Halting TensionsThe Biden administration has many times said China is the United States' greatest challenge in the 21st Century due to its growing military and economy, a notion reinforced by US military chief Mark Milley in a speech last week who referred to Beijing as America’s top geostrategic threat.What is likely to be near the top of the agenda is preventing a military confrontation over Taiwan and the South China Sea. China recently flew numerous military aircraft near Taiwan in a show of force and the United States has conducted several military drills with partners in the region.The Biden administration has also expressed concern over China's test of a hypersonic missile earlier this month that circled the world before heading towards its target, which it missed. China denied reports that it tested a hypersonic missile and said it was a test of a suborbital space vehicle.China, for its part, may express its concerns about the United States' military activity in the South China Sea and its cooperation with Taiwan, including the recently announced AUKUS defence pact meant to oversee the Indo-Pacific region.Other IssuesUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he expects Biden to discuss the origins of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic with Xi.In August and October, the US intelligence community in two reports admitted it was unable to conclude whether the virus was transmitted from an animal to a human during a natural process, or originated in a Chinese laboratory due to Beijing's lack of transparency.In addition, Biden may raise issues related to unfair trade practices, intellectual property, implementation of the Trump-era Phase One trade deal, and tariffs, according to media reports.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/07/1082008929_111:0:2778:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_290cc8b4ede13348cb8d94d83caf9fbb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, us, china

Biden, Xi Set for Virtual Summit Amid Rising US-China Tensions

05:33 GMT 15.11.2021 (Updated: 05:34 GMT 15.11.2021)
© AP Photo / Lintao ZhangFILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2021
© AP Photo / Lintao Zhang
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to hold a virtual summit on Monday as tensions between the two countries have been on the rise over Taiwan, arms control, and human rights, among other issues.
No major deliverables are expected out of the meeting, but the two leaders are likely to discuss tensions involving Taiwan, Hong Kong, trade tariffs, arms control, visa restrictions and Xinjiang, Politico reported last week citing a US official. There is also a possibility that the two leaders may establish a framework that could ease tensions between the two countries, according to the report.
"The two leaders will discuss ways to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC [China], as well as ways to work together where our interests align," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Friday. "Throughout, President Biden will make clear US intentions and priorities and be clear and candid about our concerns with the PRC."

Halting Tensions

The Biden administration has many times said China is the United States' greatest challenge in the 21st Century due to its growing military and economy, a notion reinforced by US military chief Mark Milley in a speech last week who referred to Beijing as America’s top geostrategic threat.
What is likely to be near the top of the agenda is preventing a military confrontation over Taiwan and the South China Sea. China recently flew numerous military aircraft near Taiwan in a show of force and the United States has conducted several military drills with partners in the region.
The Biden administration has also expressed concern over China's test of a hypersonic missile earlier this month that circled the world before heading towards its target, which it missed. China denied reports that it tested a hypersonic missile and said it was a test of a suborbital space vehicle.
China, for its part, may express its concerns about the United States' military activity in the South China Sea and its cooperation with Taiwan, including the recently announced AUKUS defence pact meant to oversee the Indo-Pacific region.

Other Issues

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said he expects Biden to discuss the origins of the novel coronavirus disease pandemic with Xi.
In August and October, the US intelligence community in two reports admitted it was unable to conclude whether the virus was transmitted from an animal to a human during a natural process, or originated in a Chinese laboratory due to Beijing's lack of transparency.
In addition, Biden may raise issues related to unfair trade practices, intellectual property, implementation of the Trump-era Phase One trade deal, and tariffs, according to media reports.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:16 GMTRussian Cosmonauts Ordered to Move to Soyuz Spacecraft Because of Space Debris Threat to ISS
06:08 GMTEthiopian Gov't Seeks Return of Some 800 Trucks Sent to Tigray to Deliver Aid, Diplomat Says
06:06 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Memes Flood Twitter as Serbia Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers
05:38 GMTUS Navy's Mount Whitney Ship On Way From Black Sea to Mediterranean Sea
05:33 GMTBiden, Xi Set for Virtual Summit Amid Rising US-China Tensions
05:31 GMTTrespasser at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Resort Deported to China After Jail Term, Reports Say
05:30 GMTTaxi Driver Believed to Have Thwarted More Carnage in Liverpool Blast By 'Locking Bomber in Car'
05:19 GMTSwedish State Epidemiologist Pins Country's Elevated COVID Death Toll on Immigrants
05:15 GMT‘F**k Joe Biden’ and 'Let's Go Brandon' Chants Errupt at Indiana/Rutgers Football Game - Video
04:44 GMTWild World of World Cup Qualification: How the 32 Field Will Get to Qatar
04:01 GMTWhite House Reportedly 'Worn Out' by Harris Camp as Aides Claim Biden is Sidelining VP
03:55 GMTCreation of Russian Military Base in Mali Not on Current Agenda - Foreign Minister
03:05 GMTLuhansk People’s Republic Never Registered Any Bayraktar Drones, LPR Leader Says
02:50 GMTBlinken, Le Drian Discuss Reports of ‘Concerning Russian Military Activity’ Near Ukraine
02:47 GMTAstroworld Death Toll Hits 10 After 9-Year-Old Dies From Injuries, Houston Mayor Confirms
02:37 GMTCzech Republic Ready to Help Poland Bilaterally Amid Border Crisis - Foreign Minister
00:25 GMTOnly 39% of Americans Approve of Biden’s Handling of Economy - Poll
00:00 GMTUpcoming Xi-Biden Meetings Seem Like 'Holding Action' to Prevent Escalation - Ex-Diplomat
YesterdayBulgaria's Current President Ahead in Sunday Vote With 50% - Exit Poll
YesterdayIsrael Denies Espionage Charge Against Couple Arrested for Snapping, Sharing Pics of Erdogan's Home