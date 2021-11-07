https://sputniknews.com/20211107/us-china-trade-up-333-in-first-ten-months-of-2021---chinese-customs-1090538518.html

US-China Trade Up 33.3% in First Ten Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between the US and China went up 33.4 percent in January-October of this year, as compared to the same period last year, the Chinese... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

The US-China trade amounted to $609.939 billion in the first ten months of 2021.China’s export to the US increased by 31.7 percent in that period and amounted to $465.305 billion, while the US export to China went up 39 percent and amounted to $144.634 billion.In October alone, US-China trade stood at $66.794 billion.Last year, the US-China trade went up 8.3 percent, standing at $586 billion, despite the pandemic and trade disputes.

