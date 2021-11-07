Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/us-china-trade-up-333-in-first-ten-months-of-2021---chinese-customs-1090538518.html
US-China Trade Up 33.3% in First Ten Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs
US-China Trade Up 33.3% in First Ten Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between the US and China went up 33.4 percent in January-October of this year, as compared to the same period last year, the Chinese... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T04:59+0000
2021-11-07T04:59+0000
business
us
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9162f74d85eebf2ecaa044876a0419fe.jpg
The US-China trade amounted to $609.939 billion in the first ten months of 2021.China’s export to the US increased by 31.7 percent in that period and amounted to $465.305 billion, while the US export to China went up 39 percent and amounted to $144.634 billion.In October alone, US-China trade stood at $66.794 billion.Last year, the US-China trade went up 8.3 percent, standing at $586 billion, despite the pandemic and trade disputes.
us
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/12/1081799952_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f286c68d2a5fcc52a8a5bb8a69ec50bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, us, china

US-China Trade Up 33.3% in First Ten Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs

04:59 GMT 07.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han GuanA Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014
A Chinese woman adjusts the Chinese national flag near U.S. national flags before a Strategic Dialogue expanded meeting that's part of the U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Thursday, July 10, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between the US and China went up 33.4 percent in January-October of this year, as compared to the same period last year, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.
The US-China trade amounted to $609.939 billion in the first ten months of 2021.
China’s export to the US increased by 31.7 percent in that period and amounted to $465.305 billion, while the US export to China went up 39 percent and amounted to $144.634 billion.
In October alone, US-China trade stood at $66.794 billion.
Last year, the US-China trade went up 8.3 percent, standing at $586 billion, despite the pandemic and trade disputes.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:59 GMTUS-China Trade Up 33.3% in First Ten Months of 2021 - Chinese Customs
04:57 GMTUS State Department Condemns Attack Targeting Residence of Iraq’s Prime Minister
04:51 GMTMan Arrested For Allegedly Threatening to Kill Member of British Parliament, Reports Say
04:48 GMTTravis Scott Working With Texas Authorities Amid Claims Astroworld Security Guard 'Injected in Neck'
04:40 GMTAssange, Stella Moris Take Legal Action Against Dominic Raab for Thwarting Their Marriage Plans
03:45 GMTSaving or Torturing? Controversial Video Shows Group of Men Pulling Shark Onto The Shore
03:44 GMTAlmost 20 People Dead in Mexico After Truck Rams Several Cars, Authorities Say
03:42 GMTScientists Warn Sex Tourists Against Doing It on Canary Islands Dunes Due to Heavy Impact on Nature
03:37 GMTTear Gas Used Against Demonstrators in Rennes - Reports
02:40 GMT‘Smart People, But Supply Chain?’ Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Aren't Intelligent Enough
02:25 GMTFlorida's Gov. Office Blasts Biden as Over 70 Migrant Night Flights Landed in State - Report
01:49 GMTVideos: ’Defund the Police’ Protesters Invade Northwestern Football Game
01:32 GMTHouse GOPers Express Concern as Intelligence Agencies May Dismiss Thousands of Unvaccinated Officers
00:29 GMTEx-US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley Blasts Biden for Supporting Two-State Solution in Middle East
00:18 GMTIraqi PM Confirms His Residence in Baghdad Came Under Rocket Attack in Alleged Assassination Attempt
YesterdayRepublicans Who Helped Pass Infrastructure Bill Say Vote Will Strengthen Their Own Standing
Yesterday'Worst Mayor in History': Trump Blasts NYC Democrats, Eludes Answer on Possible Return to the City
YesterdayTexas Police Confirm Report of Unknown Individual Administering Drugs During Astroworld Festival
YesterdayAlleged Mastermind Behind Attack on President Duque Arrested
YesterdaySome Climate Activists Detained During Protest March in Glasgow