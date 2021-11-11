German Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say

Since October, the Greens have been holding coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). The Greens initially wanted to get the post of finance minister, which is traditionally viewed as the second most important position in the cabinet.According to the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the Greens have given up the idea of obtaining the position of finance minister and, instead have drawn up a list of six desirable positions in the future cabinet: ministers of foreign affairs, transport, agriculture, environment, family, and economic cooperation.The Greens reportedly want to prevent the failure of talks over disagreements regarding the position of finance minister and obtain concessions on the climate change agenda from their possible coalition partners.
BERLIN (Sputnik) – Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens will seek the post of foreign minister in the future government during coalition talks, the German media has reported.
