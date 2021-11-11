https://sputniknews.com/20211111/german-greens-want-to-get-post-of-foreign-minister-in-future-government-reports-say-1090643705.html

German Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say

German Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say

German Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say

2021-11-11T03:42+0000

2021-11-11T03:42+0000

2021-11-11T04:20+0000

the greens

europe

coalition government

german

foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105429/75/1054297516_0:144:2048:1296_1920x0_80_0_0_93de6e20eeb2776cbf4a79ee80cf3e32.jpg

Since October, the Greens have been holding coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). The Greens initially wanted to get the post of finance minister, which is traditionally viewed as the second most important position in the cabinet.According to the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the Greens have given up the idea of obtaining the position of finance minister and, instead have drawn up a list of six desirable positions in the future cabinet: ministers of foreign affairs, transport, agriculture, environment, family, and economic cooperation.The Greens reportedly want to prevent the failure of talks over disagreements regarding the position of finance minister and obtain concessions on the climate change agenda from their possible coalition partners.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

the greens, europe, coalition government, german, foreign ministry