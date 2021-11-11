Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/german-greens-want-to-get-post-of-foreign-minister-in-future-government-reports-say-1090643705.html
German Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say
2021-11-11T03:42+0000
2021-11-11T04:20+0000
German Greens Want to Get Post of Foreign Minister in Future Government, Reports Say

03:42 GMT 11.11.2021 (Updated: 04:20 GMT 11.11.2021)
A demonstration by the German Alliance 90/The Greens, called #FsA14 - Freiheit statt Angst [freedom instead of fear]
A demonstration by the German Alliance 90/The Greens, called #FsA14 - Freiheit statt Angst [freedom instead of fear] - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
CC BY-SA 2.0 / mw238 / #FsA14 - Freiheit statt Angst | Die Grünen
BERLIN (Sputnik) – Germany's Alliance 90/The Greens will seek the post of foreign minister in the future government during coalition talks, the German media has reported.
Since October, the Greens have been holding coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats and the Free Democratic Party (FDP). The Greens initially wanted to get the post of finance minister, which is traditionally viewed as the second most important position in the cabinet.
According to the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the Greens have given up the idea of obtaining the position of finance minister and, instead have drawn up a list of six desirable positions in the future cabinet: ministers of foreign affairs, transport, agriculture, environment, family, and economic cooperation.
The Greens reportedly want to prevent the failure of talks over disagreements regarding the position of finance minister and obtain concessions on the climate change agenda from their possible coalition partners.
