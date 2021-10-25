Registration was successful!
German Centre-Left Coalition Sets Requirements for Nord Stream 2 Launch, Green Lawmaker Says
German Centre-Left Coalition Sets Requirements for Nord Stream 2 Launch, Green Lawmaker Says
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The would-be coalition of German centre-left parties has laid down unbundling requirements for the launch of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas... 25.10.2021, Sputnik International
Gazprom announced in September that it was ready to pump natural gas to Germany and was waiting for clearance from the German energy regulator. Under EU rules on unbundling, the pipeline’s owner should be different from the gas supplier.The Green veteran politician, who served as minister for the environment from 1998 to 2005, said that the leftist party was bent on limiting German dependence on fossil fuels. Trittin said he did not see Russia’s role in the EU fuel crisis, which he attributed to a shrinking gas supply and a shift toward renewables.
So the germans actually voted for the end of energy security? Being in the position of ending up without gas, one must truely be an imbecile to make such statements.
europe, germany, gas, fuel, european union, nord stream 2

German Centre-Left Coalition Sets Requirements for Nord Stream 2 Launch, Green Lawmaker Says

16:07 GMT 25.10.2021
The Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is working on a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters.
The Russian pipe-laying vessel Akademik Chersky is working on a section of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in German waters. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2021
© Photo : Nord Stream 2 / Axel Schmidt
BERLIN (Sputnik) - The would-be coalition of German centre-left parties has laid down unbundling requirements for the launch of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, a Green lawmaker said on Monday.
Gazprom announced in September that it was ready to pump natural gas to Germany and was waiting for clearance from the German energy regulator. Under EU rules on unbundling, the pipeline’s owner should be different from the gas supplier.
"The requirements are set out in EU laws. We have them detailed in exploratory papers — in general and with respect to Nord Stream 2. It is an unbundling issue," Juergen Trittin told a news conference.
The Green veteran politician, who served as minister for the environment from 1998 to 2005, said that the leftist party was bent on limiting German dependence on fossil fuels. Trittin said he did not see Russia’s role in the EU fuel crisis, which he attributed to a shrinking gas supply and a shift toward renewables.
So the germans actually voted for the end of energy security? Being in the position of ending up without gas, one must truely be an imbecile to make such statements.
md101
25 October, 20:01 GMT
