German Centre-Left Coalition Sets Requirements for Nord Stream 2 Launch, Green Lawmaker Says

Gazprom announced in September that it was ready to pump natural gas to Germany and was waiting for clearance from the German energy regulator. Under EU rules on unbundling, the pipeline’s owner should be different from the gas supplier.The Green veteran politician, who served as minister for the environment from 1998 to 2005, said that the leftist party was bent on limiting German dependence on fossil fuels. Trittin said he did not see Russia’s role in the EU fuel crisis, which he attributed to a shrinking gas supply and a shift toward renewables.

md101 So the germans actually voted for the end of energy security? Being in the position of ending up without gas, one must truely be an imbecile to make such statements. 0

