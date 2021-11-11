https://sputniknews.com/20211111/desantis-threatens-to-send-migrants-flown-into-florida-to-bidens-home-state-of-delaware-1090640640.html

DeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware

DeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware

Earlier this week, the Sunshine State's governor's office claimed that over 70 night-time plane flights carrying illegal migrants from the US southern border... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-11T02:11+0000

2021-11-11T02:11+0000

2021-11-11T02:11+0000

joe biden

us

florida

migrants

migrant camp

delaware

flight

migrant crisis

ron desantis

biden administration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090641511_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5365fa2e595a6d329239edf88559d027.jpg

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened legal action after his administration stated that the federal government flew migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state, and, acknowledging that legal action may be limited due to the powers of the federal authorities over airspace, proposed to send migrants by bus to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware.After going public with the claim this weekend, Republican DeSantis said during a news conference on Wednesday that his office is looking into all legal options.However, he figured that "if they’re not doing that, then clearly the state should be able to come in and provide protections, and so that’s what we’re going to be looking to do."According to The New York Post, DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, admitted that while the governor's mention of Delaware was a joke about Biden's home state, his plan to deport the migrants from his own state is serious.Pushaw reportedly said that she would not be surprised if legislation to address the issue is offered during the Florida Legislature's next regular session. The statements emerged after an undocumented 24-year-old Honduran immigrant was detained and accused of posing as a 17-year-old under a false name and murdering a Jacksonville man who offered him a job last month.The governor told reporters at the Wednesday presser that his office only learned of the planes through complaints from local police and "leaks from officials in the federal government.""I know when we initially got wind of this it wasn’t through normal channels,” DeSantis explained. "It was people in the federal government who were effectively leaking this to us so that we have a heads up on it."

https://sputniknews.com/20211107/floridas-gov-office-blasts-biden-as-over-70-migrant-night-flights-landed-in-state---report-1090535849.html

florida

delaware

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

joe biden, us, florida, migrants, migrant camp, delaware, flight, migrant crisis, ron desantis, biden administration