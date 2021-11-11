Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/desantis-threatens-to-send-migrants-flown-into-florida-to-bidens-home-state-of-delaware-1090640640.html
DeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware
DeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware
Earlier this week, the Sunshine State's governor's office claimed that over 70 night-time plane flights carrying illegal migrants from the US southern border... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T02:11+0000
2021-11-11T02:11+0000
joe biden
us
florida
migrants
migrant camp
delaware
flight
migrant crisis
ron desantis
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090641511_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5365fa2e595a6d329239edf88559d027.jpg
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened legal action after his administration stated that the federal government flew migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state, and, acknowledging that legal action may be limited due to the powers of the federal authorities over airspace, proposed to send migrants by bus to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware.After going public with the claim this weekend, Republican DeSantis said during a news conference on Wednesday that his office is looking into all legal options.However, he figured that "if they’re not doing that, then clearly the state should be able to come in and provide protections, and so that’s what we’re going to be looking to do."According to The New York Post, DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, admitted that while the governor's mention of Delaware was a joke about Biden's home state, his plan to deport the migrants from his own state is serious.Pushaw reportedly said that she would not be surprised if legislation to address the issue is offered during the Florida Legislature's next regular session. The statements emerged after an undocumented 24-year-old Honduran immigrant was detained and accused of posing as a 17-year-old under a false name and murdering a Jacksonville man who offered him a job last month.The governor told reporters at the Wednesday presser that his office only learned of the planes through complaints from local police and "leaks from officials in the federal government.""I know when we initially got wind of this it wasn’t through normal channels,” DeSantis explained. "It was people in the federal government who were effectively leaking this to us so that we have a heads up on it."
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/floridas-gov-office-blasts-biden-as-over-70-migrant-night-flights-landed-in-state---report-1090535849.html
florida
delaware
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Kirill Kurevlev
Kirill Kurevlev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0b/1090641511_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a0410b00035ff4cb1e77d5ac448092d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, florida, migrants, migrant camp, delaware, flight, migrant crisis, ron desantis, biden administration

DeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware

02:11 GMT 11.11.2021
© AP Photo / Marta Lavandier In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla.
In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
© AP Photo / Marta Lavandier
Subscribe
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, the Sunshine State's governor's office claimed that over 70 night-time plane flights carrying illegal migrants from the US southern border had arrived in Jacksonville, Florida, since the summer.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has threatened legal action after his administration stated that the federal government flew migrants from the US-Mexico border to his state, and, acknowledging that legal action may be limited due to the powers of the federal authorities over airspace, proposed to send migrants by bus to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware.
After going public with the claim this weekend, Republican DeSantis said during a news conference on Wednesday that his office is looking into all legal options.

“We’re going to get together and figure out what we can do in the immediate term to protect folks in Florida,” DeSantis said.

However, he figured that "if they’re not doing that, then clearly the state should be able to come in and provide protections, and so that’s what we’re going to be looking to do."

"If they’re going to come here, we’ll provide buses. [...] I will send them to Delaware. If he’s not gonna support the border being secure, then he should be able to have everyone there."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the welcome segment of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2021 - Sputnik International
Ron DeSantis
Governor of Florida
According to The New York Post, DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, admitted that while the governor's mention of Delaware was a joke about Biden's home state, his plan to deport the migrants from his own state is serious.
"To the extent that the federal government is paying for them to go all over the country and resettling them in Jacksonville, would it be against the law for us to send them somewhere else? … That’s something that I think we would want to look into," Pushaw is quoted as saying.
Pushaw reportedly said that she would not be surprised if legislation to address the issue is offered during the Florida Legislature's next regular session.
Flight crew members and law enforcement personnel prepare to board Haitian migrants onto a chartered airplane at San Antonio International Airport, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in San Antonio. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
Florida's Gov. Office Blasts Biden as Over 70 Migrant Night Flights Landed in State - Report
7 November, 02:25 GMT
The statements emerged after an undocumented 24-year-old Honduran immigrant was detained and accused of posing as a 17-year-old under a false name and murdering a Jacksonville man who offered him a job last month.
"The big question is, how many more people can get through and what are the holes in this vetting process?" Pushaw added. "The Biden administration has not shared any information with us regarding how that vetting takes place."
The governor told reporters at the Wednesday presser that his office only learned of the planes through complaints from local police and "leaks from officials in the federal government."
"I know when we initially got wind of this it wasn’t through normal channels,” DeSantis explained. "It was people in the federal government who were effectively leaking this to us so that we have a heads up on it."
302001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:22 GMTQuidditch Is Over? US TikToker Captures Lonely Broomstick Flying in the Sky - Video
02:11 GMTDeSantis Threatens to Send Migrants Flown Into Florida to Biden's Home State of Delaware
02:00 GMTPizza Express Pokes Fun at Eva Longoria After She Says Had Best Italian Food at Their Restaurant
01:10 GMTOnline Petition to Exclude Travis Scott From Coachella 2022 Reaches 30,000 Signatures
00:55 GMTNewsom Claims He Cancelled Trip to Climate Summit Because Kids Wanted Him Home for Halloween
00:13 GMTSanta Fe DA Says No Proof of Sabotage in Fatal Alec Baldwin Movie Set Shooting
00:01 GMTXi Says Cooperation With US ‘Only Right Choice’ Ahead of Biden Meeting Tentatively Set for Monday
Yesterday‘Rust’ Film Crew Member Sues Actor Baldwin, Others Over Fatal Shooting
YesterdayMeghan Markle Thanks Prince Harry Who Quoted Spider-Man When Talking About Responsibility
YesterdayBBC Quits Stonewalls 'Diversity Champions Programme' and 'Workplace Equality Index'
YesterdayUS Sues Uber for Overcharging Disabled Riders With ‘Wait Time’ Fees
YesterdayDomestic Violent Extremists to Pose Significant Threat to US Homeland Into 2022
YesterdayStaffers at Astroworld Were Instructed to Refer to Possible Dead Fans as 'Smurfs' - Report
Yesterday‘Through Racial Lens’: Nearly Half of Elite Private Schools in US Adopted CRT, Study Shows
YesterdayNASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
YesterdayCanada Could Share Experience With Ukraine on Language Policy, Russian Ambassador Says
YesterdayBiden to Sign $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill on Monday
Yesterday‘Covid Not Harmless to Children’: Surgeon General Blasts McConaughey’s Anti-Vaccine Mandate Stance
YesterdayKenosha Shooter Kyle Rittenhouse’s Defense Moves to Mistrial Amid Prosecution Errors
YesterdayCuba Threatens to Sue Facebook Over Political Manipulation