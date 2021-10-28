https://sputniknews.com/20211028/florida-sues-biden-administration-over-federal-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-1090284963.html

Florida Sues Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration challenging its federal order mandating compulsory COVID-19... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International

“We are… going to pursue litigation today: The state of Florida has filed another lawsuit against the Biden administration challenging the federal order on vaccine mandates,” DeSantis said in a televised press conference. “It is not right for the federal government to require those contracts and try to shoehorn things in.”DeSantis explained that lawsuit has been filed in Tampa, Florida, and the state government is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the process.State Attorney General Ashley Moody added that mandating vaccines was not the role of the federal government and that it had “absolutely no right, none whatsoever” to do so. Moody said the mandate was a complete and gross overreach of the federal government into the personal autonomy of US workers.

