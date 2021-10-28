Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Biden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/florida-sues-biden-administration-over-federal-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-1090284963.html
Florida Sues Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
Florida Sues Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration challenging its federal order mandating compulsory COVID-19... 28.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-28T16:07+0000
2021-10-28T16:07+0000
joe biden
us
lawsuits
vaccine
ron desantis
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083714861_0:0:3363:1892_1920x0_80_0_0_706611e27a1daf3251376e1eb92fd3d1.jpg
“We are… going to pursue litigation today: The state of Florida has filed another lawsuit against the Biden administration challenging the federal order on vaccine mandates,” DeSantis said in a televised press conference. “It is not right for the federal government to require those contracts and try to shoehorn things in.”DeSantis explained that lawsuit has been filed in Tampa, Florida, and the state government is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the process.State Attorney General Ashley Moody added that mandating vaccines was not the role of the federal government and that it had “absolutely no right, none whatsoever” to do so. Moody said the mandate was a complete and gross overreach of the federal government into the personal autonomy of US workers.
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/covid-19--cases-continue-to-decline-in-florida-as-immunity-increases--1090267139.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1a/1083714861_290:0:3021:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_375379a98f9654a18671cbfa05439ed4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, lawsuits, vaccine, ron desantis, covid-19

Florida Sues Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates

16:07 GMT 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / Joe SkipperFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the welcome segment of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the welcome segment of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S. February 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© REUTERS / Joe Skipper
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US state of Florida has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration challenging its federal order mandating compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations for all workers in companies with government contracts, Governor Ron DeSantis said on Thursday.
“We are… going to pursue litigation today: The state of Florida has filed another lawsuit against the Biden administration challenging the federal order on vaccine mandates,” DeSantis said in a televised press conference. “It is not right for the federal government to require those contracts and try to shoehorn things in.”
In this Oct. 5, 2021, file photo a healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
COVID-19 Cases Continue to Decline in Florida as Immunity Increases
03:18 GMT
DeSantis explained that lawsuit has been filed in Tampa, Florida, and the state government is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the process.
“That is not the way business should be done: We do not think they have the authority to do this. … [The lawsuit has been] filed in the Tampa division we are going to seek a preliminary injunction. [The mandate] exceeds the current administration’s authority under the federal law and the Constitution,” he said.
State Attorney General Ashley Moody added that mandating vaccines was not the role of the federal government and that it had “absolutely no right, none whatsoever” to do so. Moody said the mandate was a complete and gross overreach of the federal government into the personal autonomy of US workers.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:08 GMTCapitol Riot: Why Dems' Effort to Expel 'MAGA' Lawmakers From Congress Won't Succeed at This Point
16:07 GMTFlorida Sues Biden Administration Over Federal COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates
15:56 GMTBiden Claims Democrats Have Reached 'Historic' Deal on Spending Bill
15:43 GMTEx-J&K Chief Demands Release of Students Arrested for Celebrating Pakistan's Cricket Win Over India
15:20 GMTNetizens Speculate on Whether Tim Allen Was Dropped as Buzz Lightyear For His Political Views
15:20 GMTElephants in Sunak’s Budget Room: Overlooked Problems May Disrupt UK Economic Growth, Observers Warn
15:04 GMTMessage in Hebrew: Iranian General Says Enemy Plot 'to Wreak Havoc' in Tehran Foiled
15:01 GMTCristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez Expecting Twins: 'Our Hearts Are Full of Love'
14:47 GMTBiden Hasn’t Got a Prayer
14:42 GMTPakistan 'Won’t Allow Armed Militia' as TLP Stands Firm on Demand to Expel French Envoy
14:27 GMTFight Eruption…With Explosives? Official Suggests Dropping Bomb on Raging Canary Island Volcano
14:18 GMTAssange Should be Hailed, Not Jailed, Says Corbyn at US Extradition Appeal
13:55 GMTRussia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic
13:54 GMTChina Urges US to Stop Perceiving It as 'Imaginary Enemy'
13:49 GMTTwelve European Countries Call On Israel to Reverse West Bank Construction Plans
13:44 GMTTaliban Appoints New Head of Afghan Embassy in Pakistan
13:35 GMTKremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russia
13:33 GMTCalifornia School Board President Under Pressure to Resign After Heard Saying 'F**k You' to Parent
13:31 GMTUS High School Under Investigation Over Photos of Students Giving Teachers Lap Dance
13:23 GMTMunich Security Conference Chief Warns Against Removing US Nukes From Germany