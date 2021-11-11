Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
https://sputniknews.com/20211111/as-who-warns-of-global-syringe-shortage-in-2022-is-india-ready-for-another-public-health-crisis-1090652185.html
As WHO Warns of Global Syringe Shortage in 2022, is India Ready for Another Public Health Crisis?
As WHO Warns of Global Syringe Shortage in 2022, is India Ready for Another Public Health Crisis?
The WHO has warned that a "generation of children" may miss their scheduled immunisation doses because of a possible shortage of syringes, additionally... 11.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-11T21:03+0000
2021-11-11T21:00+0000
world health organization (who)
india
vaccination
public health
healthcare
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101668/66/1016686611_0:97:1024:673_1920x0_80_0_0_ea5491d8af5e8d831001fdb8e79b9a75.jpg
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned that there may be a global shortage of the one to two billion syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations next year. According to the global health agency, this shortage could affect routine immunisations while undermining needle safety. Hedman also emphasised that as the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses increases, the stock of syringes must also keep pace. The WHO is concerned as a shortage could lead to delays in routine vaccinations, particularly for children, and other health services, and it may also instigate the practice of the unsafe reuse of syringes and needles, particularly in poorer countries. According to the WHO, around 6.8 billion COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered around the world, almost double the annual number of routine vaccines. During the meeting, Hedman highlighted that the world's total current manufacturing capacity is about 6 billion immunisation syringes a year."That means the world could face a shortage of up to two billion syringes next year, unless more factories are shifted to producing the right kind of device for shots. If we shift capacity from one type of syringe to another or attempt to expand capacity for specialised immunisation syringes, it takes time and investment," she said. What is Happening in India? India is considered one of the world's major producers of medical supplies. In recent months, however, Indian syringe makers have struggled to balance global and domestic commitments. Hindustan Syringes &amp; Medical Devices (HMD), one of India’s largest syringe makers, manufactures an estimated 90 million injection devices suitable for Covid-19 vaccines every month according to media reports. But it also supplies the instrument for global vaccination programmes, which includes UNICEF.After this shortage became more prominent, the Indian government last month placed restrictions on the export of syringes and said that only 40 million units will be allowed to be exported in October and November, and then 90 million each in December and January. According to media reports, HMD claimed that it has diverted 100 million units from a UNICEF order for vaccination efforts within India. In an interview to an Indian news portal The Wire, HMD chairman and managing director Rajiv Nath said that the "global body had 'rapped' the company on the knuckles." Nath alleged that this crisis was "avoidable" if "India had placed orders in advance and had been transparent about the momentum of its vaccine rollout". Concerns over a syringe shortage have loomed since September, as India's COVID-19 vaccination drive surged from a daily average of 5.5 million doses in August, to 7.8 million in September. This includes the largest-single day spike, of 25 million doses, on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. According to experts, the syringe shortage in India and their restriction on exports may affect global immunisation for both COVID and other diseases, as well as contribute to a possible global scarcity. 'India - A Key Global Syringe Supplier' Industry experts told Sputnik that supplies of syringes from India are important especially for the inoculation of children in low- and middle-income countries. Reportedly, its products vary in size from 0.1 millilitres to 3 millilitres. India used the 0.5 ml auto-disposable (AD) syringe to innoculate citizens with Covishield and Covaxin. This specification is recommended by WHO to prevent the transmission of diseases like HIV and hepatitis.Per media reports, India's export restrictions may particularly affect programmes targeting diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, and hepatitis among children. According to a report by Scroll.in, syringe manufacturing companies had written letters to India's Health Ministry to allow the use of conventional disposable syringes in the COVID-19 vaccination programme which began in January. Since 2005, India has been using auto-disable syringes for its mass vaccination programmes. In their letter, manufacturers informed the Indian government that the country is not "capable" of producing the amount of auto-disable syringes needed for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. No improvement in the current situation has occurred. Hiremath also noted difficulty in procuring syringes from leading syringe brands. "Dispovan, one of the major syringe brands, has suddenly become unavailable because of increased exports. Adding to it, long Deepavali holidays have affected production to a great extent," he added. Scroll.in reported that after the vaccination drive intensified in July, the Indian government invited bids for 1.25 billion auto-disable syringes. It did not get enough bidders, however, and subsequently placed a single order for 100 million syringes. In the same month, the government relaxed the bidding criteria for companies manufacturing conventional syringes, inviting bids of over $12,082,000. The orders were reportedly too late, however, as companies had already sealed export deals with other countries. Syringes from India are exported to 149 countries and export curbs have become a cause for concern. India has at least 20 syringe makers capable of producing over 500 million syringes on a monthly basis. Manufacturers have claimed that they have raised their output since last year. Last month, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement that by the end of 2022 humanity could face a serious shortage of COVID vaccine syringes with "potentially dire consequences for the global effort to bring the pandemic under control".
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/who-approves-emergency-use-of-indias-covaxin-vaccine-1090445016.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210917/india-eyes-record-vaccination-on-pm-modis-birthday-but-opposition-observes-it-as-unemployment-day-1089146000.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/india-hails-historic-one-billion-covid-vaccination-milestone-in-nine-months-1090089362.html
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101668/66/1016686611_0:0:1024:768_1920x0_80_0_0_420fd7b2d0c82017042b8277a6cbe1de.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), india, vaccination, public health, healthcare, covid-19

As WHO Warns of Global Syringe Shortage in 2022, is India Ready for Another Public Health Crisis?

21:03 GMT 11.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / ZaldyImg / Syringe
Syringe - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.11.2021
CC BY 2.0 / ZaldyImg /
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
The WHO has warned that a "generation of children" may miss their scheduled immunisation doses because of a possible shortage of syringes, additionally triggering the reuse of syringes, which, even through the use of modern sterilization techniques, is potentially dangerous.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned that there may be a global shortage of the one to two billion syringes needed to administer COVID-19 vaccinations next year.
According to the global health agency, this shortage could affect routine immunisations while undermining needle safety.

"National health authorities should plan their needs well in advance to avoid the hoarding, panic buying, and type of situation seen early in the pandemic with the lack of personal protective equipment," Lisa Hedman, WHO's senior advisor on access to medicines and health products, said.

Hedman also emphasised that as the supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses increases, the stock of syringes must also keep pace.
The WHO is concerned as a shortage could lead to delays in routine vaccinations, particularly for children, and other health services, and it may also instigate the practice of the unsafe reuse of syringes and needles, particularly in poorer countries.
According to the WHO, around 6.8 billion COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered around the world, almost double the annual number of routine vaccines.
During the meeting, Hedman highlighted that the world's total current manufacturing capacity is about 6 billion immunisation syringes a year.
FILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
WHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine
3 November, 12:21 GMT
"That means the world could face a shortage of up to two billion syringes next year, unless more factories are shifted to producing the right kind of device for shots. If we shift capacity from one type of syringe to another or attempt to expand capacity for specialised immunisation syringes, it takes time and investment," she said.

What is Happening in India?

India is considered one of the world's major producers of medical supplies. In recent months, however, Indian syringe makers have struggled to balance global and domestic commitments.
Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD), one of India’s largest syringe makers, manufactures an estimated 90 million injection devices suitable for Covid-19 vaccines every month according to media reports. But it also supplies the instrument for global vaccination programmes, which includes UNICEF.
After this shortage became more prominent, the Indian government last month placed restrictions on the export of syringes and said that only 40 million units will be allowed to be exported in October and November, and then 90 million each in December and January.
According to media reports, HMD claimed that it has diverted 100 million units from a UNICEF order for vaccination efforts within India.
In an interview to an Indian news portal The Wire, HMD chairman and managing director Rajiv Nath said that the "global body had 'rapped' the company on the knuckles."
Nath alleged that this crisis was "avoidable" if "India had placed orders in advance and had been transparent about the momentum of its vaccine rollout".
Concerns over a syringe shortage have loomed since September, as India's COVID-19 vaccination drive surged from a daily average of 5.5 million doses in August, to 7.8 million in September. This includes the largest-single day spike, of 25 million doses, on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.
People wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD, a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a hospital in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, August 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2021
India Eyes Record Vaccination on PM Modi's Birthday, But Opposition Observes It as Unemployment Day
17 September, 07:11 GMT
According to experts, the syringe shortage in India and their restriction on exports may affect global immunisation for both COVID and other diseases, as well as contribute to a possible global scarcity.

'India - A Key Global Syringe Supplier'

Industry experts told Sputnik that supplies of syringes from India are important especially for the inoculation of children in low- and middle-income countries.
Reportedly, its products vary in size from 0.1 millilitres to 3 millilitres.
India used the 0.5 ml auto-disposable (AD) syringe to innoculate citizens with Covishield and Covaxin. This specification is recommended by WHO to prevent the transmission of diseases like HIV and hepatitis.
Per media reports, India's export restrictions may particularly affect programmes targeting diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, and hepatitis among children.
According to a report by Scroll.in, syringe manufacturing companies had written letters to India's Health Ministry to allow the use of conventional disposable syringes in the COVID-19 vaccination programme which began in January.
3D-printed small toy figurines, a syringe and vial labelled coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen in front of India flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
India Hails 'Historic' One Billion Covid Vaccination Milestone in Nine Months
21 October, 06:19 GMT
Since 2005, India has been using auto-disable syringes for its mass vaccination programmes. In their letter, manufacturers informed the Indian government that the country is not "capable" of producing the amount of auto-disable syringes needed for the COVID-19 vaccination drive. No improvement in the current situation has occurred.

"India is an exporter of syringes. There has been a spike in demand for Indian-made syringes overseas these days. Owing to an increase in export orders syringe manufacturers too have ramped up their manufacturing capacity. This has led to a crisis of syringe in domestic markets which has impacted hospitals greatly," Dr. Jagadish Hiremath, chairman at Aasra Hospitals told Sputnik.

Hiremath also noted difficulty in procuring syringes from leading syringe brands.
"Dispovan, one of the major syringe brands, has suddenly become unavailable because of increased exports. Adding to it, long Deepavali holidays have affected production to a great extent," he added.
Scroll.in reported that after the vaccination drive intensified in July, the Indian government invited bids for 1.25 billion auto-disable syringes. It did not get enough bidders, however, and subsequently placed a single order for 100 million syringes.
In the same month, the government relaxed the bidding criteria for companies manufacturing conventional syringes, inviting bids of over $12,082,000. The orders were reportedly too late, however, as companies had already sealed export deals with other countries. Syringes from India are exported to 149 countries and export curbs have become a cause for concern.
India has at least 20 syringe makers capable of producing over 500 million syringes on a monthly basis. Manufacturers have claimed that they have raised their output since last year.
Last month, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement that by the end of 2022 humanity could face a serious shortage of COVID vaccine syringes with "potentially dire consequences for the global effort to bring the pandemic under control".
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:09 GMTUS Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Release of Trump White House Docs to Jan. 6 Committee
21:03 GMTAs WHO Warns of Global Syringe Shortage in 2022, is India Ready for Another Public Health Crisis?
20:56 GMTUS-Based Hindu Group Accused of Violating Wage Laws, Exploiting Hundreds of Indian Labourers
20:32 GMTXi Jinping’s Leadership Hailed in Resolution at Communist Party of China’s Sixth Plenum
20:30 GMTTroika Plus Calls Taliban to Form Inclusive Gov't With Representation of Women at All Levels
20:18 GMTOil Market: What's Behind US-Russian Energy Ministers' Meeting on the Sidelines of COP26?
19:43 GMTDeath Toll From Astroworld Festival Jumps to Nine After 22-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries
18:55 GMTHouse Democrats Call to Formally Censure Rep. Gosar Over Video Manip 'Killing' Ocasio-Cortez, Biden
18:28 GMTUS Chamber of Commerce Slams Democrats' Reconciliation Budget Bill for Hiding Its True Cost
18:25 GMTVisitors of Dostoevsky Exhibit in US Offered to Decide if Writer Was 'Man of God'
18:09 GMTEx-Afghan Finance Minister Says 'Ghost Soldiers' to Blame for Afghanistan Fallout
17:59 GMTYemeni Migrant Stuck at Polish Border Says Illegal Migration Networks Set Up by Europeans
17:42 GMTREC Will Hold 'Made in Russia' Forum for Exporters on 10 December in Moscow
17:35 GMTEx-Afghan Military Pilots Join Taliban Air Force, Commander Says
17:28 GMTNATO Maneuvers in Black Sea Show Alliance's Longing to Step Up Military Tensions in Region
16:58 GMTPutin Told Merkel US, NATO Actions in Black Sea Destabilizing
16:57 GMTChina Builds Village Inside Indian Territory in Arunachal Pradesh: India's Foreign Ministry
16:40 GMTLeBron James Derides Kyle Rittenhouse's Tears on Trial
16:39 GMTKim's 'Got to Be Loving Squid Game', Claim North Korea Experts
16:36 GMTRittenhouse Prosecutor Stood as Democrat in County Slammed for Suspect Postal Ballot