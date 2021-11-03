WHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine
12:21 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 12:42 GMT 03.11.2021)
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDIFILE PHOTO: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi//File Photo/File Photo
The medication was developed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology in Pune.
The World Health Organisation has granted permission for the emergency use of COVAXIN, an official statement issued on Wednesday read.
"The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the #Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against #COVID19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs [the] risks & the vaccine can be used", the WHO said.
🆕 WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to #COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/dp2A1knGtT— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 3, 2021
Aside from COVAXIN, the organisation has so far certified six vaccines - Pfizer/BioNTech's drug, AstraZeneca's Covishield, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, Moderna's mRNA-1273, Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV, and Sinovac's CoronaVac.