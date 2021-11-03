https://sputniknews.com/20211103/who-approves-emergency-use-of-indias-covaxin-vaccine-1090445016.html

WHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine

The medication was developed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology in Pune. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

The World Health Organisation has granted permission for the emergency use of COVAXIN, an official statement issued on Wednesday read.Aside from COVAXIN, the organisation has so far certified six vaccines - Pfizer/BioNTech's drug, AstraZeneca's Covishield, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, Moderna's mRNA-1273, Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV, and Sinovac's CoronaVac.

