LIVE: Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
WHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine
WHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine
The medication was developed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology in Pune. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
The World Health Organisation has granted permission for the emergency use of COVAXIN, an official statement issued on Wednesday read.Aside from COVAXIN, the organisation has so far certified six vaccines - Pfizer/BioNTech's drug, AstraZeneca's Covishield, Johnson &amp; Johnson's vaccine, Moderna's mRNA-1273, Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV, and Sinovac's CoronaVac.
WHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine

03.11.2021
The medication was developed by the Indian company Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology in Pune.
The World Health Organisation has granted permission for the emergency use of COVAXIN, an official statement issued on Wednesday read.

"The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the #Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against #COVID19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs [the] risks & the vaccine can be used", the WHO said.

Aside from COVAXIN, the organisation has so far certified six vaccines - Pfizer/BioNTech's drug, AstraZeneca's Covishield, Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, Moderna's mRNA-1273, Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV, and Sinovac's CoronaVac.
