India Hails 'Historic' One Billion Covid Vaccination Milestone in Nine Months

India launched a nationwide inoculation programme on 16 January 2021 which was monitored through CoWIN, a digital app.

India achieved a major milestone on Thursday by administering one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses throughout the country within nine months of commencing mass-inoculation.With #VaccineCentury, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to appeal to the unvaccinated citizens to quickly get their shots.Recounting the journey to 1 billion vaccination doses, the Health Ministry posted a video showcasing how healthcare workers, volunteers and researchers worked tirelessly to achieve this milestone.From spreading public awareness related to the vaccination at the door-to-door level to making it a smooth process for people across the country, the healthcare workers are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring everyone gets vaccinated.Meanwhile, India recorded 18,454 new coronavirus cases on Thursday morning, pushing the total number of cases in the country to over 34 million (34,127,450) since the pandemic began in January last year. The number of new cases was 26.19 % higher than Wednesday’s count of 14,623. The total death toll rose to 452,811 as 160 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours since Wednesday. The number of active cases in India is 178,831, while over 33.4 million (33,495,808) have recovered.

