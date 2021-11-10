Registration was successful!
'Tale as Old as Time': Users Scoff Over Meta Announcement of Targeting Restrictions
'Tale as Old as Time': Users Scoff Over Meta Announcement of Targeting Restrictions
Earlier in the week, Facebook's parent company, Meta announced that it will be limiting targeting options, thus barring advertisers from reaching out to users... 10.11.2021
After a major rebrand from "Facebook" to "Meta" amid accusations of failing to tackle misinformation on its platform, Mark Zuckerberg's social media behemoth has recently announced its new move relating to advertising options.However, these changes received a pretty chilly welcome from many netizens who decried Facebook's initiative to ban advertising which target religious views, sexual orientation or race as "meaningless".According to the users, the core problem, as a result of which Facebook - now Meta - has received such a strong backlash recently, was not about the way it facilitated advertising, but rather about the amount of misinformation and harmful content it failed to tackle and protect its users from.For some users, the restriction of targeting appeared to be not enough, as they called for the additional limitation of targeting based on sex.Others, however, appeared to approve - jokingly - of Facebook's new targeting ways.When announcing the changes, Meta noted that the "interest targeting options we are removing are not based on people’s physical characteristics or personal attributes, but instead on things such as people’s interactions with content on our platform."Although admitting that the move may "negatively affect some businesses and organisations", Meta said it remains committed to meeting "the needs of everyone we serve".
advertising, facebook, instagram, viral

17:54 GMT 10.11.2021
Daria Bedenko
Earlier in the week, Facebook's parent company, Meta announced that it will be limiting targeting options, thus barring advertisers from reaching out to users based on their religious beliefs, sexual orientation or race.
After a major rebrand from "Facebook" to "Meta" amid accusations of failing to tackle misinformation on its platform, Mark Zuckerberg's social media behemoth has recently announced its new move relating to advertising options.
However, these changes received a pretty chilly welcome from many netizens who decried Facebook's initiative to ban advertising which target religious views, sexual orientation or race as "meaningless".
According to the users, the core problem, as a result of which Facebook - now Meta - has received such a strong backlash recently, was not about the way it facilitated advertising, but rather about the amount of misinformation and harmful content it failed to tackle and protect its users from.
For some users, the restriction of targeting appeared to be not enough, as they called for the additional limitation of targeting based on sex.
Others, however, appeared to approve - jokingly - of Facebook's new targeting ways.
When announcing the changes, Meta noted that the "interest targeting options we are removing are not based on people’s physical characteristics or personal attributes, but instead on things such as people’s interactions with content on our platform."
Although admitting that the move may "negatively affect some businesses and organisations", Meta said it remains committed to meeting "the needs of everyone we serve".
