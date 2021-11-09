Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/facebook-to-remove-certain-targeted-ads-expand-ad-control-features-1090606860.html
Facebook to Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features
Facebook to Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook will remove certain forms of targeted advertisement and expand individual advertisement control features, Facebook Vice... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T22:58+0000
2021-11-09T22:58+0000
social media
facebook
ads
political ads
big tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090263082_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49c46629d572efb2d7439db0e8c3574b.jpg
“Starting January 19, 2022 we will remove Detailed Targeting options that relate to topics people may perceive as sensitive, such as options referencing causes, organizations, or public figures that relate to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion, or sexual orientation,” Mudd said in a statement on Tuesday.Example topics that will be removed include health causes, sexual orientation, and religious and political matters, Mudd said. The decision was not an easy one, and Facebook is aware that it may negatively impact some businesses and organizations, Mudd said.Facebook is also expanding ad control features for people to select what sort of ad content they want to see starting today, Mudd also said.Early next year, people will be able to control more types of ad content that they see, including gambling and weight loss ads among others, Mudd said. Facebook will continue to evaluate and evolve its ad system, he added.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1b/1090263082_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_73f479e7e7a7a7c8b1992ad3ab5d063b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
social media, facebook, ads, political ads, big tech

Facebook to Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features

22:58 GMT 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIAPeople stand in front of the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 27, 2021.
People stand in front of the entrance sign to Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / CARLOS BARRIA
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook will remove certain forms of targeted advertisement and expand individual advertisement control features, Facebook Vice President of Product Marketing and Ads Graham Mudd said.
“Starting January 19, 2022 we will remove Detailed Targeting options that relate to topics people may perceive as sensitive, such as options referencing causes, organizations, or public figures that relate to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion, or sexual orientation,” Mudd said in a statement on Tuesday.
Example topics that will be removed include health causes, sexual orientation, and religious and political matters, Mudd said. The decision was not an easy one, and Facebook is aware that it may negatively impact some businesses and organizations, Mudd said.
Facebook is also expanding ad control features for people to select what sort of ad content they want to see starting today, Mudd also said.
“Even after we update our targeting options, people may still see ad content they aren’t interested in, which is why we are also working to expand the control that allows people to choose to see fewer ads about certain types of content. Today, people can opt to see fewer ads related to politics, parenting, alcohol, and pets,” Mudd said.
Early next year, people will be able to control more types of ad content that they see, including gambling and weight loss ads among others, Mudd said. Facebook will continue to evaluate and evolve its ad system, he added.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:11 GMTNASA Delays Human Moon Landing Until 2025, Blames 7 Months Lost in Litigation
22:58 GMTFacebook to Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features
22:55 GMTUS, Moderna in Dispute Over Vaccine Patent Rights - Reports
22:52 GMTRussia's Gamaleya Center Developing Medicine Containing Antibodies to Treat COVID
22:38 GMTDozens of US Navy Seals File Lawsuit After Being Denied Religious Exemption for Vaccine Mandate
22:34 GMTBiden Admin. Sending Court Docs to 78,000 Migrants Who Were Not Processed at Border - Report
22:33 GMTWall Street Down as Big Tech Ends 11-Day Stocks Rally Tuesday
21:56 GMTTaiwan’s Defense Ministry Reveals More Than 600 US Troops Visited Island Since 2019
21:19 GMTJake Sullivan Referred to as ‘Foreign Policy Advisor’ in Sussmann’s Indictment - Reports
21:12 GMTNobel Prize Winner, Girls' Rights Activist Malala Ties Knot in Private Ceremony in England
21:01 GMTUS House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany in Capitol Riot Probe
20:50 GMTProf. Calls for Abolishing Grade System, Installing 'Labor-Based' One Instead - Report
20:48 GMTIran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports
20:18 GMT“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report
20:17 GMTTrump Says Hasn’t Spoken to Biden Yet, But If It Could 'Help' The Country, He Would
20:04 GMTChina’s Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Enters Final ‘Global Remote Sensing’ Part of Historic Mission
19:40 GMTRussian-Made Air Defenses Destroyed 6 Guided Missiles Fired by IDF, Military Says
19:37 GMTBella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video
19:18 GMTCalifornia Gov. Newsom Expected to Appear in Public Two Weeks After Cancelling Trip to COP26
19:02 GMTNorwegian Authorities Suspicious After 4 km-long Length of Surveillance Cable Gets Cut, Disappears