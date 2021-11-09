https://sputniknews.com/20211109/facebook-to-remove-certain-targeted-ads-expand-ad-control-features-1090606860.html

Facebook to Remove Certain Targeted Ads, Expand Ad Control Features

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Facebook will remove certain forms of targeted advertisement and expand individual advertisement control features, Facebook Vice...

“Starting January 19, 2022 we will remove Detailed Targeting options that relate to topics people may perceive as sensitive, such as options referencing causes, organizations, or public figures that relate to health, race or ethnicity, political affiliation, religion, or sexual orientation,” Mudd said in a statement on Tuesday.Example topics that will be removed include health causes, sexual orientation, and religious and political matters, Mudd said. The decision was not an easy one, and Facebook is aware that it may negatively impact some businesses and organizations, Mudd said.Facebook is also expanding ad control features for people to select what sort of ad content they want to see starting today, Mudd also said.Early next year, people will be able to control more types of ad content that they see, including gambling and weight loss ads among others, Mudd said. Facebook will continue to evaluate and evolve its ad system, he added.

