Russia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says

Russia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is open to a practical dialogue with Canada on the Syrian conflict, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik. 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

During the 10-year conflict, Syria has managed to defend its statehood and curtail the terrorist threat, the diplomat went on. The humanitarian situation remains extremely difficult.The conflict in Syria has been going on for a decade, first erupting as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests across the Middle East and North Africa. It has since turned into a full-scale war between government forces, armed opposition and terrorist groups, as well as various international actors.Situation in ArcticStepanov also noted that Russia looks forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with Canada on the Arctic, both bilaterally and under the current Russian chairmanship in the Arctic Council.Cooperation between Arctic countries has always been open and generally depoliticised, the diplomat continued. Moreover, all Arctic states feel their special responsibility for preserving this unique region, he stressed.The priorities of the Russian chairmanship are in many respects consonant with the Canadian, he noted.The Arctic Council, which was set up in 1996, brings together eight nations – Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. Countries take turns to hold the two-year chairmanship. Russia's chairmanship began on 20 May.Major Surge in TradeThe envoy also noted a rapid growth of bilateral trade amid the post-lockdown rebound.The potential for bilateral economic cooperation is much greater, the diplomat continued.There is a sustained interest of Canadian entrepreneurs in doing business in Russia, and Russian companies also have an interest in Canada.When asked whether the embassy is raising the matter of anti-Russia sanctions with the Canadian side, the ambassador replied in the negative.

