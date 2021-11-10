https://sputniknews.com/20211110/russia-ready-for-substantive-dialogue-with-canada-on-syria-ambassador-says-1090616248.html
Russia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says
Russia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is open to a practical dialogue with Canada on the Syrian conflict, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik. 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-10T08:10+0000
2021-11-10T08:10+0000
2021-11-10T08:10+0000
arctic
russia
middle east
canada
syria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105782/02/1057820258_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4b56f0667ea0e4019503208d7c209568.jpg
During the 10-year conflict, Syria has managed to defend its statehood and curtail the terrorist threat, the diplomat went on. The humanitarian situation remains extremely difficult.The conflict in Syria has been going on for a decade, first erupting as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests across the Middle East and North Africa. It has since turned into a full-scale war between government forces, armed opposition and terrorist groups, as well as various international actors.Situation in ArcticStepanov also noted that Russia looks forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with Canada on the Arctic, both bilaterally and under the current Russian chairmanship in the Arctic Council.Cooperation between Arctic countries has always been open and generally depoliticised, the diplomat continued. Moreover, all Arctic states feel their special responsibility for preserving this unique region, he stressed.The priorities of the Russian chairmanship are in many respects consonant with the Canadian, he noted.The Arctic Council, which was set up in 1996, brings together eight nations – Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. Countries take turns to hold the two-year chairmanship. Russia's chairmanship began on 20 May.Major Surge in TradeThe envoy also noted a rapid growth of bilateral trade amid the post-lockdown rebound.The potential for bilateral economic cooperation is much greater, the diplomat continued.There is a sustained interest of Canadian entrepreneurs in doing business in Russia, and Russian companies also have an interest in Canada.When asked whether the embassy is raising the matter of anti-Russia sanctions with the Canadian side, the ambassador replied in the negative.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105782/02/1057820258_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a915fd609fd5406b9860462a58fe6a05.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
arctic, russia, middle east, canada, syria
Russia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria, Ambassador Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia is open to a practical dialogue with Canada on the Syrian conflict, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.
"We know Ottawa's position on Syria. In some aspects, it coincides with the Russian one, first of all in terms of supporting the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, the efforts of the UN secretary general's special representative for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and adherence to the UN Security Council Resolution 2254", Stepanov said. "We are ready for a substantive dialogue with Canada on Syrian issues in case of mutual interest and based on the facts we have 'on the ground'."
During the 10-year conflict, Syria has managed to defend its statehood and curtail the terrorist threat, the diplomat went on. The humanitarian situation remains extremely difficult.
"However, it is hardly fair to tie reconstruction assistance for the Syrians to some kind of political conditions and requirements. It would be desirable that the West make its Syrian policy more realistic", Stepanov stated. "But over time, I think life will put everything in the right place".
The conflict in Syria has been going on for a decade, first erupting as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests across the Middle East and North Africa. It has since turned into a full-scale war between government forces, armed opposition and terrorist groups, as well as various international actors.
Situation in Arctic
Stepanov also noted that Russia looks forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with Canada on the Arctic, both bilaterally and under the current Russian chairmanship in the Arctic Council.
"We look forward to continuing a constructive dialogue with our Canadian partners on Arctic affairs under the current Russian chairmanship and in a bilateral format", Stepanov said.
Cooperation between Arctic countries
has always been open and generally depoliticised, the diplomat continued. Moreover, all Arctic states feel their special responsibility for preserving this unique region, he stressed.
"The 'Arctic Eight' focuses on dialogue and economic cooperation with respect for the nature of the north. Moreover, in the difficult international environment, such a basis for cooperation remains an important channel of communication and ensuring predictability, despite differences", Stepanov said.
The priorities of the Russian chairmanship are in many respects consonant with the Canadian, he noted.
"Russia and Canada understand the climatic vulnerability of the Arctic and are focused on further promoting economic cooperation in the region and developing reliable infrastructure there", he said.
The Arctic Council, which was set up in 1996, brings together eight nations – Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States. Countries take turns to hold the two-year chairmanship. Russia's chairmanship began on 20 May.
Major Surge in Trade
The envoy also noted a rapid growth of bilateral trade amid the post-lockdown rebound.
"2020 was a difficult year for Russian-Canadian trade and economic ties", Stepanov stated. "It is gratifying that this year we are seeing recovery. This is evidenced by the numbers: in the first eight months of 2021, mutual trade increased by 75% compared to the same period last year and amounted to $1.45 billion. Russian exports to Canada increased by 120% - up to $1.088 billion. Canadian is up 22$ to $362 million."
The potential for bilateral economic cooperation is much greater, the diplomat continued.
"We will try to promote the development of business contacts. Much is to be done", he said.
There is a sustained interest of Canadian entrepreneurs in doing business in Russia, and Russian companies also have an interest in Canada.
"This is confirmed by regular meetings of Canadian businessmen cooperating with Russian counterparts in the Canada Eurasia Russia Business Association (CERBA)", he noted. "In addition, the Russian-Canadian Business Council is working vigorously. Its next meeting should be held soon, on November 18, in a hybrid format. At the CERBA platform, with the support of the Council of Russian Canadian Cooperation (CRCC), the most promising areas of bilateral cooperation are being discussed – energy, agriculture, high technologies, projects in mining, forestry and construction industries".
When asked whether the embassy is raising the matter of anti-Russia sanctions with the Canadian side, the ambassador replied in the negative.
"Our position on this issue is well known. It is sad that Ottawa has joined the illegitimate restrictive measures against Russia initiated by Washington," he said. "This complicates the normalisation and development of Russian-Canadian cooperation. These restrictions are useless. They are not capable of influencing the sovereign policy of Russia. And they are affecting the opportunities of a number of Canadian businesses, which are losing potential benefits and opportunities in the Russian market".