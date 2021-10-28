Registration was successful!
Second Day of Appeal Hearing on Julian Assange's Extradition
Russia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic
Russia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic
28.10.2021
Russia is concerned by the European Union's attempts to assert its political ambitions in the Arctic region, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated.Zakharova further lambasted the EU's proposal to limit the extraction of fossil fuel from the Arctic, adding that it holds no water. She stressed that a proposed moratorium might undermine the stability of the energy market and affect ordinary Europeans in the end. Right now, the EU and the UK are both suffering record-high prices for natural gas because supplies are short.The European Commission released its strategy on the Arctic earlier in which it proposed to ban the extraction of coal, oil and gas in the Arctic, as well as the nearby regions. The strategy also criticised Russia for its expansion in the Arctic, especially in the sphere of security.
Russia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic

13:55 GMT 28.10.2021 (Updated: 14:39 GMT 28.10.2021)
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the photo bankThe Avraamy Zavenyagin icebreaker at the seaport of Dudinka. The federal Arctic port on the Northern Sea Route Dudinka is the largest in Siberia and the northernmost international seaport in Russia.
The Avraamy Zavenyagin icebreaker at the seaport of Dudinka. The federal Arctic port on the Northern Sea Route Dudinka is the largest in Siberia and the northernmost international seaport in Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The US also repeatedly spoke out in favour of strengthening its presence in the Arctic region - especially militarily - to deter Russia's expansion there. However, Washington is slightly hamstrung in its attempt as it lacks the icebreaker ships it needs.
Russia is concerned by the European Union's attempts to assert its political ambitions in the Arctic region, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated.
"Naturally, we cannot help being alarmed by such impudent attempts from the EU to assert its political ambitions in the Arctic region and extend its influence over it, thus weakening the prospects for its sustainable development", Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.
Zakharova further lambasted the EU's proposal to limit the extraction of fossil fuel from the Arctic, adding that it holds no water. She stressed that a proposed moratorium might undermine the stability of the energy market and affect ordinary Europeans in the end. Right now, the EU and the UK are both suffering record-high prices for natural gas because supplies are short.
The European Commission released its strategy on the Arctic earlier in which it proposed to ban the extraction of coal, oil and gas in the Arctic, as well as the nearby regions. The strategy also criticised Russia for its expansion in the Arctic, especially in the sphere of security.
