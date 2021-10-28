Russia Concerned Over EU's Attempts to Assert Political Ambitions in Arctic

Russia is concerned by the European Union's attempts to assert its political ambitions in the Arctic region, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated.Zakharova further lambasted the EU's proposal to limit the extraction of fossil fuel from the Arctic, adding that it holds no water. She stressed that a proposed moratorium might undermine the stability of the energy market and affect ordinary Europeans in the end. Right now, the EU and the UK are both suffering record-high prices for natural gas because supplies are short.The European Commission released its strategy on the Arctic earlier in which it proposed to ban the extraction of coal, oil and gas in the Arctic, as well as the nearby regions. The strategy also criticised Russia for its expansion in the Arctic, especially in the sphere of security.
The US also repeatedly spoke out in favour of strengthening its presence in the Arctic region - especially militarily - to deter Russia's expansion there. However, Washington is slightly hamstrung in its attempt as it lacks the icebreaker ships it needs.
"Naturally, we cannot help being alarmed by such impudent attempts from the EU to assert its political ambitions in the Arctic region and extend its influence over it, thus weakening the prospects for its sustainable development", Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.
The European Commission released its strategy on the Arctic earlier in which it proposed to ban the extraction of coal, oil and gas in the Arctic, as well as the nearby regions. The strategy also criticised Russia for its expansion in the Arctic, especially in the sphere of security.