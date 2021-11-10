Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/rules-for-thee-nancy-pelosi-under-fire-for-failing-to-wear-mask-while-attending-lavish-wedding-1090621966.html
Rules For Thee? Nancy Pelosi Under Fire For Failing to Wear Mask While Attending Lavish Wedding
Rules For Thee? Nancy Pelosi Under Fire For Failing to Wear Mask While Attending Lavish Wedding
The House speaker was among the guests at the wedding of billionaire heiress Ivy Getty in San Francisco - where the local Department of Health only allows... 10.11.2021
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has found herself in hot water after attending a luxurious wedding in San Francisco over the weekend - and failing to mask up as required by strict local guidelines.Pelosi officiated the wedding of the artist and billionaire Ivy Getty at San Francisco City Hall before the celebration continued at the Getty Mansion. Among the guests were California Governor Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, and many other prominent guests.According to several photos of the attendees that emerged online, neither Pelosi nor the guests bothered to put on their masks. While health guidelines in San Francisco allow being maskless if an event involves less than 100 people and everyone is fully vaccinated, Fox News noted in a report that the photos showed at least 60 people, and other photos published by Vogue showed more than 100 chairs. The wedding guests, however, were reportedly required to show proof of vaccination.The total number of guests at the wedding is not immediately clear.Netizens lashed out at the maskless speaker, swiftly recalling the saying "Rules for thee, not for me". Some of them were particularly triggered by Pelosi not wearing a mask, but laws requiring children to wear face coverings for about 7 hours a day, both indoors and outdoors.This is not the first time Nancy Pelosi has been criticised for breaching the mask guidelines. In July, she received backlash over removing her mask for a photo op in the Capitol in violation of the requirements imposed by the Capitol Police. And in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, she was roasted for visiting a closed hair salon in San Francisco without her mask on.
12:18 GMT 10.11.2021
Daria Bedenko
The House speaker was among the guests at the wedding of billionaire heiress Ivy Getty in San Francisco - where the local Department of Health only allows being unmasked indoors if there are less than 100 people and everyone is vaccinated.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has found herself in hot water after attending a luxurious wedding in San Francisco over the weekend - and failing to mask up as required by strict local guidelines.
Pelosi officiated the wedding of the artist and billionaire Ivy Getty at San Francisco City Hall before the celebration continued at the Getty Mansion. Among the guests were California Governor Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, and many other prominent guests.
According to several photos of the attendees that emerged online, neither Pelosi nor the guests bothered to put on their masks.
While health guidelines in San Francisco allow being maskless if an event involves less than 100 people and everyone is fully vaccinated, Fox News noted in a report that the photos showed at least 60 people, and other photos published by Vogue showed more than 100 chairs. The wedding guests, however, were reportedly required to show proof of vaccination.
The total number of guests at the wedding is not immediately clear.
Netizens lashed out at the maskless speaker, swiftly recalling the saying "Rules for thee, not for me". Some of them were particularly triggered by Pelosi not wearing a mask, but laws requiring children to wear face coverings for about 7 hours a day, both indoors and outdoors.
This is not the first time Nancy Pelosi has been criticised for breaching the mask guidelines. In July, she received backlash over removing her mask for a photo op in the Capitol in violation of the requirements imposed by the Capitol Police. And in the early days of the pandemic in 2020, she was roasted for visiting a closed hair salon in San Francisco without her mask on.
