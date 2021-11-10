Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211110/live-updates-two-large-groups-of-illegal-migrants-reportedly-break-through-from-belarus-to-poland-1090610449.html
Live Updates: Two Large Groups of Illegal Migrants Reportedly Break Through From Belarus to Poland
Live Updates: Two Large Groups of Illegal Migrants Reportedly Break Through From Belarus to Poland
The situation with illegal migrants on the Belarus-Poland border remains tense, as 3,000 to 4,000 people are reportedly stuck in the area. 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
belarus, europe, poland
Hundreds of migrants gather at the Belarus side of the border with Poland near Kuznica Bialostocka, Poland, in this photograph released by the Polish Defence Ministry, on 8 November 2021. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: Two Large Groups of Illegal Migrants Reportedly Break Through From Belarus to Poland

04:59 GMT 10.11.2021
The situation with illegal migrants on the Belarus-Poland border remains tense, as 3,000 to 4,000 people are reportedly stuck in the area.
Two large groups of illegal migrants have broken through from Belarus to Poland, Polish Radio Bialystok has reported. Groups of at least several dozen people broke through the fence in the area of Krynki and Bialowieza, the broadcaster said.
In recent months, Poland, (as well as Latvia and Lithuania) have faced a significant increase in the number of people trying to illegally cross their borders. Warsaw accused Minsk of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross into the EU via Belarus.
Belarusian authorities denied those accusations, saying they have no resources to suppress migration due to the sanctions imposed by the EU.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© 2021 Sputnik.
