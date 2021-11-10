Live Updates: Two Large Groups of Illegal Migrants Reportedly Break Through From Belarus to Poland

The situation with illegal migrants on the Belarus-Poland border remains tense, as 3,000 to 4,000 people are reportedly stuck in the area.

Two large groups of illegal migrants have broken through from Belarus to Poland, Polish Radio Bialystok has reported. Groups of at least several dozen people broke through the fence in the area of Krynki and Bialowieza, the broadcaster said.

In recent months, Poland, (as well as Latvia and Lithuania) have faced a significant increase in the number of people trying to illegally cross their borders. Warsaw accused Minsk of encouraging migrants from the Middle East and Africa to cross into the EU via Belarus.

Belarusian authorities denied those accusations, saying they have no resources to suppress migration due to the sanctions imposed by the EU.