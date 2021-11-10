Registration was successful!
NASA’s Next SpaceX Crew-3 Mission With 4 Astronauts Kicks Off at Kennedy Space Center
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will have a ceremony early next week to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that recently cleared... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International
joe biden
infrastructure
us
nancy pelosi
white house
democrats
Biden to Sign $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill on Monday

21:16 GMT 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLISU.S. President Joe Biden hosts the Milwaukee Bucks, after they won the 2021 NBA Championship, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts the Milwaukee Bucks, after they won the 2021 NBA Championship, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.11.2021
© REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will have a ceremony early next week to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that recently cleared Congress, the White House said.
"On Monday, the President will host a bipartisan bill signing ceremony for his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.
The Senate-passed infrastructure bill was approved on Friday by the House of Representatives with a 228-206 vote. The bill will fund projects to build bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as strengthen energy grids and provide internet access nationwide.
Critics have charged that only 10% of the funds provided by the measure will go on improving the country's infrastructure.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Congress also intends to pass the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill that funds social welfare and climate change efforts next week.
