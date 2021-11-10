https://sputniknews.com/20211110/biden-to-sign-12-trillion-infrastructure-bill-on-monday-1090637877.html

Biden to Sign $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill on Monday

Biden to Sign $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Bill on Monday

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden will have a ceremony early next week to sign the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that recently cleared... 10.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-10T21:16+0000

2021-11-10T21:16+0000

2021-11-10T21:16+0000

joe biden

infrastructure

us

nancy pelosi

white house

democrats

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0a/1090637852_0:134:3085:1869_1920x0_80_0_0_3f429a7bb93047fd74fb8d8b46844207.jpg

"On Monday, the President will host a bipartisan bill signing ceremony for his Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," the White House said in a press release on Wednesday.The Senate-passed infrastructure bill was approved on Friday by the House of Representatives with a 228-206 vote. The bill will fund projects to build bridges, roads, water infrastructure, electric vehicle infrastructure, as well as strengthen energy grids and provide internet access nationwide.Critics have charged that only 10% of the funds provided by the measure will go on improving the country's infrastructure.US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that Congress also intends to pass the $1.75 trillion reconciliation bill that funds social welfare and climate change efforts next week.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, infrastructure, us, nancy pelosi, white house, democrats