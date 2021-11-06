https://sputniknews.com/20211106/republicans-who-helped-pass-infrastructure-bill-say-vote-will-strengthen-their-own-standing-1090534442.html

Republicans Who Helped Pass Infrastructure Bill Say Vote Will Strengthen Their Own Standing

Republicans Who Helped Pass Infrastructure Bill Say Vote Will Strengthen Their Own Standing

The final vote, 228 to 206, came at the end of another day of Capitol Hill drama. In the end, 13 Republicans voted yes on the bill despite no-votes from six... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T23:36+0000

2021-11-06T23:36+0000

2021-11-06T23:36+0000

joe biden

us

infrastructure bill

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/09/1089783161_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4faa5c0143b7fcf943b020e902ee9232.jpg

Swing-district House Republicans who crossed party lines to help the House late Friday night approve the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill told Axios their vote strengthens their own standing with general election voters a year from now.The 13 GOP Republicans who bucked their party, included a combination of lawmakers who are retiring and who will seek re-election along with those who maintain the party’s traditional view that funding infrastructure is more important than opposing a different party. Some of those Republicans (but not all of them) also voted to impeach former president Donald Trump over accusations he incited the January 6 riot.Check what they're saying below.For Infrastructure, Against SocialistsThe six House Democrats who voted against the bill included the so-called "progressives": Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.Rep. Nicole Malliotakis reportedly told the newspaper that progressives will no longer be able to "hold the bill hostage", alleging that Biden's Build Back Better plan will be "drastically weakened" in the Senate or "die altogether" following the bill passing.Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) also told the outlet, that he was going to suffer both ways, no matter he voted for or against the bill, but the vote was justifiable in terms of long-term election chances."I helped draft this bill. To do a flip wouldn't have been appropriate. Wouldn't have been right," Bacon reportedly explained.'Hold Fake Republicans Accountable'"Infrastructure" GOP members have, unsurprisingly, faced harsh criticism from fellow party members. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO), called her colleagues “RINOS" – Republicans in name only.“Pelosi did not have the votes in her party to pass this garbage. Time to name names and hold these fake republicans accountable,” Lauren Boebert, the Representative from Colorado and a prominent gun-rights activist, tweeted.Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), added to the backlash, calling colleagues who voted for the bill “spineless” on Twitter.With other Republicans chiming in as well."I can't believe Republicans just gave the Democrats their socialism bill," Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL), tweeted.The infrastructure bill finally heads to Biden's desk, with lots of funding for roads, bridges, rail, broadband, electric vehicle charging stations, and other physical infrastructure spending.

wtfud Infrastructure Bill! You wee dafties. Infrastructure Bill = Padding the Elites Coffers. Can't Fix Stupid! 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Adriana Montes https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg

joe biden, us, infrastructure bill, republicans