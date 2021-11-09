Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/i-hope-you-die-gop-rep-details-threatening-voicemail-after-infrastructure-vote---report-1090604030.html
“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report
“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report
The lawmaker was one of 13 House Republicans who crossed party lines to help the House late Friday to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T20:18+0000
2021-11-09T20:18+0000
infrastructure
us
threat
republicans
us lawmakers
marjorie taylor greene
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/14/1082405204_0:124:3201:1925_1920x0_80_0_0_67c3b7e15be63bca601619f10887e22a.jpg
Representative Fred Upton (R-MI) has revealed a threatening voicemail that he received just days after voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to a recording played with CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper. During an interview Monday, Upton claimed that a person called him and left a message saying “I hope you die,” according to CNN."I hope everybody in your f*cking family dies," the caller reportedly added, saying the Republican lawmaker was a "f*cking piece of sh*t traitor."The legislation, which passed with a vote of 228 to 206, will deliver $550 billion to invest in roads, bridges, waterways, airports and mass transit.Upton told Cooper on Monday that the voicemail he received further indicated how "we have seen civility really downslide here.”"These are very disturbing, adult language," he added. "To say the least, that truly is frightening."The Michigan lawmaker, who was also one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in January, told the news network that the threatening voicemail was not an isolated incident.Pro-infrastructure GOP members have, unsurprisingly, faced harsh criticism from fellow party members.Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called her colleagues “traitors” in a tweet after the vote and proceeded to tweet the phone numbers of those who voted for the bill."The unlucky 13 are China-First and America-Last," she added. "13 American job &amp; energy killers."Back in July, Greene’s Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after posting misleading information that related to the coronavirus.As the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes, Democrats are turning their focus to enacting the larger piece, a $1.75 trillion investment in the social safety net and climate policy.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/14/1082405204_236:0:2965:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8ba3fc6e9cec5ada9b1e71b7b6e7a7e3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
infrastructure, us, threat, republicans, us lawmakers, marjorie taylor greene

“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report

20:18 GMT 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / ERIN SCOTTA view of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington DC, U.S. January 17, 2021.
A view of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington DC, U.S. January 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / ERIN SCOTT
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
The lawmaker was one of 13 House Republicans who crossed party lines to help the House late Friday to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.
Representative Fred Upton (R-MI) has revealed a threatening voicemail that he received just days after voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to a recording played with CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper.
During an interview Monday, Upton claimed that a person called him and left a message saying “I hope you die,” according to CNN.
"I hope everybody in your f*cking family dies," the caller reportedly added, saying the Republican lawmaker was a "f*cking piece of sh*t traitor."
"I regret that this good, bipartisan bill became a political football in recent weeks. Our country can't afford this partisan dysfunction any longer," Upton wrote in a tweet after the infrastructure vote.
The legislation, which passed with a vote of 228 to 206, will deliver $550 billion to invest in roads, bridges, waterways, airports and mass transit.
Upton told Cooper on Monday that the voicemail he received further indicated how "we have seen civility really downslide here.”
"These are very disturbing, adult language," he added. "To say the least, that truly is frightening."
The Michigan lawmaker, who was also one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in January, told the news network that the threatening voicemail was not an isolated incident.
Pro-infrastructure GOP members have, unsurprisingly, faced harsh criticism from fellow party members.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called her colleagues “traitors” in a tweet after the vote and proceeded to tweet the phone numbers of those who voted for the bill.
"The unlucky 13 are China-First and America-Last," she added. "13 American job & energy killers."
Back in July, Greene’s Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after posting misleading information that related to the coronavirus.
As the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes, Democrats are turning their focus to enacting the larger piece, a $1.75 trillion investment in the social safety net and climate policy.
041001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:19 GMTJake Sullivan Referred to as ‘Foreign Policy Advisor’ in Sussmann’s Indictment - Reports
21:12 GMTNobel Prize Winner, Girls' Rights Activist Malala Ties Knot in Private Ceremony in England
21:01 GMTUS House Committee Subpoenas Former Trump Aides Miller, McEnany in Capitol Riot Probe
20:50 GMTProf. Calls for Abolishing Grade System, Installing 'Labor-Based' One Instead - Report
20:48 GMTIran's President Calls for Setting up Security System Repelling Cyberattacks - Reports
20:18 GMT“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report
20:17 GMTTrump Says Hasn’t Spoken to Biden Yet, But If It Could 'Help' The Country, He Would
20:04 GMTChina’s Tianwen-1 Mars Probe Enters Final ‘Global Remote Sensing’ Part of Historic Mission
19:40 GMTRussian-Made Air Defenses Destroyed 6 Guided Missiles Fired by IDF, Military Says
19:37 GMTBella Thorne Admits to Getting 'Wet' in Steamy Music Video
19:18 GMTCalifornia Gov. Newsom Expected to Appear in Public Two Weeks After Cancelling Trip to COP26
19:02 GMTNorwegian Authorities Suspicious After 4 km-long Length of Surveillance Cable Gets Cut, Disappears
18:46 GMTIndian Navy Gets 'Vela' Stealth Submarine as Competition in Indian Ocean Heats up
18:31 GMTUS Reportedly Set Up Iron Dome in Guam Hoping It Could Help Defend Against Chinese Cruise Missiles
18:23 GMTEU Chief Charles Michel Delivers Annual 'Europe Speech'
18:16 GMTWorld’s Highest External Building Climb Opens to Visitors in New York City
18:06 GMTRussia Creating New Anti-Aircraft Missile System S-550
17:52 GMT'Doomsday' Droughts Becoming Likelier for South Africa, Stanford University Says
17:36 GMTUS to Boost Stockpile of New Drug for COVID-19 to 3.1Mln Doses
17:34 GMTCaracas Has No Need for Election Recognition 'Certificate' From EU, Foreign Minister Plasencia Says