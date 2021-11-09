https://sputniknews.com/20211109/i-hope-you-die-gop-rep-details-threatening-voicemail-after-infrastructure-vote---report-1090604030.html

“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report

“I Hope You Die”: GOP Rep Details Threatening Voicemail After Infrastructure Vote - Report

The lawmaker was one of 13 House Republicans who crossed party lines to help the House late Friday to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

Representative Fred Upton (R-MI) has revealed a threatening voicemail that he received just days after voting for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, according to a recording played with CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper. During an interview Monday, Upton claimed that a person called him and left a message saying “I hope you die,” according to CNN."I hope everybody in your f*cking family dies," the caller reportedly added, saying the Republican lawmaker was a "f*cking piece of sh*t traitor."The legislation, which passed with a vote of 228 to 206, will deliver $550 billion to invest in roads, bridges, waterways, airports and mass transit.Upton told Cooper on Monday that the voicemail he received further indicated how "we have seen civility really downslide here.”"These are very disturbing, adult language," he added. "To say the least, that truly is frightening."The Michigan lawmaker, who was also one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump in January, told the news network that the threatening voicemail was not an isolated incident.Pro-infrastructure GOP members have, unsurprisingly, faced harsh criticism from fellow party members.Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called her colleagues “traitors” in a tweet after the vote and proceeded to tweet the phone numbers of those who voted for the bill."The unlucky 13 are China-First and America-Last," she added. "13 American job & energy killers."Back in July, Greene’s Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after posting misleading information that related to the coronavirus.As the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes, Democrats are turning their focus to enacting the larger piece, a $1.75 trillion investment in the social safety net and climate policy.

