Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/crisis-at-the-poland-belarus-border-and-post-nicaragua-election-1090578776.html
Crisis at the Poland-Belarus Border, and Post Nicaragua Election
Crisis at the Poland-Belarus Border, and Post Nicaragua Election
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Obama demanding urgency... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-09T08:57+0000
2021-11-09T08:57+0000
flashmob
russia
us
israel
vaccines
draintheswamp
fbi
the backstory
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090578751_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fc4373e4421a6556a19c73d58553273d.jpg
Crisis at the Poland-Belarus Border, and Post Nicaragua Election
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Obama demanding urgency on climate change, and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues.
GUESTCynthia McKinney - Former member of US Congress, Author, and Speaker | Intentional Communities, Democrats Obsessed with Trump, and The Biden Administration's Vaccine MandatesPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent| Refugee Crisis at Belarus-Poland Border, E.U. Seeking More Sanctions on Belarus, and LithuaniaWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Post-Nicaragua Elections, Keith Olberman, and President Daniel OrtegaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Cynthia Mckinney about the Congressional Black Caucus, vaccine injuries, and the need for bravery among the population. Cynthia talked about organizing and bringing like-minded people together, to build stronger communities. Cynthia discussed her time in Congress and the attacks she endured for telling the truth as a Congresswoman.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about refugees in the EU, an emergency meeting in Poland, and the rising price of food in Europe. Peter discussed the recent video of refugees who stormed the border, and Germany accusing the Belarusan President of sending refugees into Poland. Peter spoke on the immigration issues in Europe and how Germany has reacted to the crisis along the Belarus- Poland border.Lee and John spoke with Wyatt Reed about the New York Times reporting on Nicaragua, the Nicaraguan land title system, and fake news reporting in America. Wyatt talked about the claims of the opposition to Daniel Ortega, unable to campaign in Nicaragua. Wyatt discussed the turnout of voters in Nicaragua and compared it to the American voter turnout in the last twenty years.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090578751_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_433af85a85b7b84a75e95176346c80b2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
flashmob, russia, us, israel, vaccines, draintheswamp, fbi, the backstory, аудио, radio

Crisis at the Poland-Belarus Border, and Post Nicaragua Election

08:57 GMT 09.11.2021
Crisis at the Poland-Belarus Border, and Post Nicaragua Election
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Obama demanding urgency on climate change, and the Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues.
GUEST
Cynthia McKinney - Former member of US Congress, Author, and Speaker | Intentional Communities, Democrats Obsessed with Trump, and The Biden Administration's Vaccine Mandates
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent| Refugee Crisis at Belarus-Poland Border, E.U. Seeking More Sanctions on Belarus, and Lithuania
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Post-Nicaragua Elections, Keith Olberman, and President Daniel Ortega
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Cynthia Mckinney about the Congressional Black Caucus, vaccine injuries, and the need for bravery among the population. Cynthia talked about organizing and bringing like-minded people together, to build stronger communities. Cynthia discussed her time in Congress and the attacks she endured for telling the truth as a Congresswoman.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about refugees in the EU, an emergency meeting in Poland, and the rising price of food in Europe. Peter discussed the recent video of refugees who stormed the border, and Germany accusing the Belarusan President of sending refugees into Poland. Peter spoke on the immigration issues in Europe and how Germany has reacted to the crisis along the Belarus- Poland border.
Lee and John spoke with Wyatt Reed about the New York Times reporting on Nicaragua, the Nicaraguan land title system, and fake news reporting in America. Wyatt talked about the claims of the opposition to Daniel Ortega, unable to campaign in Nicaragua. Wyatt discussed the turnout of voters in Nicaragua and compared it to the American voter turnout in the last twenty years.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTAll 14 Crew Members of Panama-Flagged Vessel Which Ran Aground in Russia's Far East Evacuated
09:06 GMTGermany, Poland Need EU Assistance to Overcome Migrant Border Crisis, Seehofer Says
08:39 GMTChina's Heihe Offers Financial Reward for Help in Tracing Source of COVID Outbreak in City
08:36 GMTOrtega Calls His Victory in Nicaraguan Election Example for All Latin America
08:18 GMTBelarus' Defenсe Ministry Refutes Claims About Military's Involvement in Migration Crisis
08:17 GMTFour Newborns Die in Fire at Paediatric Ward in India, Government Orders Probe
08:17 GMTNewspaper Publisher Begins Appeal Against High Court Rulling Over Meghan Markle’s Letters
08:16 GMTIndian Adult Star Poonam Pandey Hospitalised, Gets Husband Sam Bombay Arrested For Physical Assault
08:16 GMTNew Barcelona Boss Xavi Opens Up on Pep Guardiola Comparisons & Lionel Messi's 'Good Luck' Message
08:15 GMTIndia: People Trapped Under Debris as Residential Building Collapses in Mumbai's Antop Hill Area
07:35 GMTSome 2,000 Refugees Still Stranded at Belarusian-Polish Border, Belarus Border Committee Says
07:32 GMT6 Jan. Probe Issues New Batch Of Subpoenas For Ex- Officials With ‘Pivotal Roles in Trump Campaign’
07:27 GMTCounter-Terror Police to Be Urged to Probe Vandal Attacks Against Tory MPs Amid Sleaze Row - Report
07:23 GMTWATCH Tennessee Pastor Disarms Gun-Wielding Man During Church Service
07:15 GMTSweden Experimenting With Rats on LSD to Cure Depression, Addiction
07:13 GMTHarris Heads to Paris to Follow Up on Biden Meeting With Macron After AUKUS Row
06:54 GMTHealthy Nutrient Levels in Soy-Fed Farmed Salmon Drop Drastically – Norwegian Study
06:49 GMT6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Coast of Nicaragua, EMSC Says
06:15 GMTIraq to Arrest 3 People Involved in Assassination Attempt on Prime Minister, Reports Say
06:13 GMTDenmark Plans to Reintroduce COVID Passports Amid Recent Surge to 'Make it Difficult' for Unvaxxed