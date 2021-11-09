https://sputniknews.com/20211109/crisis-at-the-poland-belarus-border-and-post-nicaragua-election-1090578776.html

Crisis at the Poland-Belarus Border, and Post Nicaragua Election

Crisis at the Poland-Belarus Border, and Post Nicaragua Election

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including former President Obama demanding urgency... 09.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-09T08:57+0000

2021-11-09T08:57+0000

2021-11-09T08:57+0000

GUESTCynthia McKinney - Former member of US Congress, Author, and Speaker | Intentional Communities, Democrats Obsessed with Trump, and The Biden Administration's Vaccine MandatesPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent| Refugee Crisis at Belarus-Poland Border, E.U. Seeking More Sanctions on Belarus, and LithuaniaWyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Post-Nicaragua Elections, Keith Olberman, and President Daniel OrtegaIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Cynthia Mckinney about the Congressional Black Caucus, vaccine injuries, and the need for bravery among the population. Cynthia talked about organizing and bringing like-minded people together, to build stronger communities. Cynthia discussed her time in Congress and the attacks she endured for telling the truth as a Congresswoman.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver about refugees in the EU, an emergency meeting in Poland, and the rising price of food in Europe. Peter discussed the recent video of refugees who stormed the border, and Germany accusing the Belarusan President of sending refugees into Poland. Peter spoke on the immigration issues in Europe and how Germany has reacted to the crisis along the Belarus- Poland border.Lee and John spoke with Wyatt Reed about the New York Times reporting on Nicaragua, the Nicaraguan land title system, and fake news reporting in America. Wyatt talked about the claims of the opposition to Daniel Ortega, unable to campaign in Nicaragua. Wyatt discussed the turnout of voters in Nicaragua and compared it to the American voter turnout in the last twenty years.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

