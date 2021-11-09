Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
SpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth After Six Months in Orbit
https://sputniknews.com/20211109/cia-chief-talks-with-russia-could-set-stage-for-more-dialogue-on-nato-ukraine-experts-say-1090581289.html
CIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage for More Dialogue on NATO, Ukraine, Experts Say
CIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage for More Dialogue on NATO, Ukraine, Experts Say
CIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage for More Dialogue on NATO, Ukraine, Experts Say
2021-11-09T03:52+0000
2021-11-09T03:52+0000
william burns
opinion
ukrainian conflict
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090581264_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4d12486c6f66aa3d8415c5a75598a334.jpg
On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burns in a phone call discussed Russia-US relations and regional conflicts. The call comes after Burns met with Russian intelligence officials in Moscow last week.US media on Friday reported that Biden sent Burns to Moscow for the purpose of warning Russia over its military activity near Ukraine.On Monday, however, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Burns during the visit confirmed the importance of implementing the Minsk agreements on ending the conflict in Ukraine.Eland said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin resurrecting the "bad idea" of admitting Ukraine and Georgia into NATO last month would also need to be addressed in any future dialogue.Putin warned that Austin's vocal support for Kiev joining the alliance could be interpreted as "opening the doors" for Ukraine to enter NATO.Former CIA officer Phil Giraldi, however, told Sputnik it is difficult to imagine what bridges the US and Russia could possibly build going forward given the White House's "take" on what is going on in the world.On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that western media reports about Russia pulling troops to the Ukrainian border do not correspond to reality.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090581264_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a0b8746d505fe58932266b5df591df61.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
william burns, opinion, ukrainian conflict, nato

CIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage for More Dialogue on NATO, Ukraine, Experts Say

03:52 GMT 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOLWilliam Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, attends his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2021
William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, attends his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.11.2021
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - CIA Director William Burns’ recent talks with top Russian intelligence and security officials could set up communications channels to defuse tensions over NATO expansion threats and the situation in Ukraine, analysts told Sputnik.
On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Burns in a phone call discussed Russia-US relations and regional conflicts. The call comes after Burns met with Russian intelligence officials in Moscow last week.
US media on Friday reported that Biden sent Burns to Moscow for the purpose of warning Russia over its military activity near Ukraine.
On Monday, however, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Burns during the visit confirmed the importance of implementing the Minsk agreements on ending the conflict in Ukraine.
"US-Russian relations have been so bad, a meeting of security personnel can be significant, especially since President Putin was once in the intelligence services and likely values this channel of communication," Independent Institute Center for Peace and Liberty Director Ian Eland told Sputnik about the talks and meetings.
Eland said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin resurrecting the "bad idea" of admitting Ukraine and Georgia into NATO last month would also need to be addressed in any future dialogue.
"Ukraine and NATO expansion would likely be areas of confluence of interests and would probably ease the transition to the many tough issues to follow," Eland said. "These are the toughest issues between the two countries."
Putin warned that Austin's vocal support for Kiev joining the alliance could be interpreted as "opening the doors" for Ukraine to enter NATO.
Former CIA officer Phil Giraldi, however, told Sputnik it is difficult to imagine what bridges the US and Russia could possibly build going forward given the White House's "take" on what is going on in the world.
On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that western media reports about Russia pulling troops to the Ukrainian border do not correspond to reality.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:52 GMTCIA Chief Talks With Russia Could Set Stage for More Dialogue on NATO, Ukraine, Experts Say
03:50 GMTFest Stampede: Police Chief Met With Travis Scott Before Event to Express 'Concerns' Over Safety
03:40 GMTTwitter Giggles as Obama’s Slip-Up Confuses Scotland With Ireland
03:31 GMTSpaceX Crew Dragon Returns to Earth After Six Months in Orbit
03:23 GMTOver 25,000 Tons of PPE Plastic Waste Floating in Oceans Due to COVID-19, Research Finds
02:17 GMTUS Senators Push Amendment in Defense Bill to Stop Nord Stream 2 Project
02:15 GMTBiden Admin. Urges Businesses to Proceed With Vaccine Requirements Despite Court’s Temporary Halt
01:34 GMTFlorida Gov. DeSantis Announces Start of 2022 Reelection Campaign Based on State's 'Freedom'
01:04 GMTReport Names Finding Earth-Twin Exoplanet Among Top Astronomical Priorities For 2020s
00:44 GMTVideos: Hundreds of City Workers Protest Against Vaccine Mandate in LA
00:03 GMTSuperyacht Sales Surged in 2021 as Billionaires Added Trillions in Wealth Amid Pandemic - Report
00:00 GMTBitcoin Price Reaches New All-Time High Above $67,000
YesterdaySanctions Threats on Ethiopia Counterproductive, Will Hurt People, Russian Envoy to UN Says
YesterdayBrandon Returns: College Football Game Greeted With Popular Anti-Biden Chant
YesterdayWall Street Closes at Record Highs After Lawmakers Agree to Infrastructure Deal
YesterdayHeinz Introduces First Ketchup Made From Tomatoes Cultivated in Martian Conditions
YesterdayTrump Says Will Wait for Midterm Election Results Before Deciding on 2024 Bid
YesterdayAmazon Sells Fake Police Lights as Britons Concerned About Safety Following Sarah Everard’s Murder
Yesterday‘Hands Off Ethiopia’ Protests in Washington DC, Addis Ababa Urge No US Interference in Civil War
YesterdayChina's Military Buildup is Triggering Growing Fears in US Military