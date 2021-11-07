https://sputniknews.com/20211107/only-osce-observers-can-use-drones-in-donbass-conflict-zone-russian-foreign-ministry-says-1090545893.html

Only OSCE Observers Can Use Drones in Donbass Conflict Zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have the right to use drones in the conflict zone in... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) reported that its patrol team came within an attack range of a drone near a settlement in Donbass on the territory controlled by Kiev. The Ukrainian delegation to the contact group stated that on 6 November, the Ukrainian security forces shot down a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in the vicinity of this settlement, claiming drone attacks against its positions have intensified over the past few days.A representative of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic told Sputnik that the drone mentioned in the OSCE SMM report belonged to the Ukrainian armed forces.Kiev's deployment of UAVs in the conflict zone violates the Minsk agreements, she noted, and urged Berlin and Paris to stop ignoring the issue.

FeEisi Ukraine is using drones to guide artillery strikes on Donbass. Russia can allocate $10million in defensive weapons to Donbass that can be DJI drones or military drones, ATGMs, and patrol boats. Russia and Donbass can reach a military agreement to send Russian operated Air Defense Systems. Russia can also train Donbass and create an elite military unit. Russia can also provide intelligence. The US is already supplying Ukraine with training and military equipment and there are calls for the US to provide more military support to Kiev. 0

