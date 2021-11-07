Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/only-osce-observers-can-use-drones-in-donbass-conflict-zone-russian-foreign-ministry-says-1090545893.html
Only OSCE Observers Can Use Drones in Donbass Conflict Zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
Only OSCE Observers Can Use Drones in Donbass Conflict Zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have the right to use drones in the conflict zone in... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T13:19+0000
2021-11-07T13:19+0000
europe
ukraine
donbass
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082522520_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_152c6bf1fa29b4d8cee36fb279297b63.jpg
The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) reported that its patrol team came within an attack range of a drone near a settlement in Donbass on the territory controlled by Kiev. The Ukrainian delegation to the contact group stated that on 6 November, the Ukrainian security forces shot down a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in the vicinity of this settlement, claiming drone attacks against its positions have intensified over the past few days.A representative of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic told Sputnik that the drone mentioned in the OSCE SMM report belonged to the Ukrainian armed forces.Kiev's deployment of UAVs in the conflict zone violates the Minsk agreements, she noted, and urged Berlin and Paris to stop ignoring the issue.
Ukraine is using drones to guide artillery strikes on Donbass. Russia can allocate $10million in defensive weapons to Donbass that can be DJI drones or military drones, ATGMs, and patrol boats. Russia and Donbass can reach a military agreement to send Russian operated Air Defense Systems. Russia can also train Donbass and create an elite military unit. Russia can also provide intelligence. The US is already supplying Ukraine with training and military equipment and there are calls for the US to provide more military support to Kiev.
0
1
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/02/1082522520_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dfcb68f317c52f930d1140696dadd9db.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, ukraine, donbass

Only OSCE Observers Can Use Drones in Donbass Conflict Zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Says

13:19 GMT 07.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sergei Averin / Go to the photo bankEscalation on the contact line in Donbass, 6 March 2021
Escalation on the contact line in Donbass, 6 March 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© Sputnik / Sergei Averin
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Only observers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have the right to use drones in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM) reported that its patrol team came within an attack range of a drone near a settlement in Donbass on the territory controlled by Kiev. The Ukrainian delegation to the contact group stated that on 6 November, the Ukrainian security forces shot down a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) in the vicinity of this settlement, claiming drone attacks against its positions have intensified over the past few days.
A representative of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic told Sputnik that the drone mentioned in the OSCE SMM report belonged to the Ukrainian armed forces.
"The OSCE observers found themselves in the attack zone of a Ukrainian armed forces drone. The mission said that the explosion hit the ground 20-30 meters [65-95 feet] away from the location of the patrol. I would like to remind everyone that drones in the conflict zone in Donbas can be used only by OSCE monitors," Zakharova said on Telegram.
Kiev's deployment of UAVs in the conflict zone violates the Minsk agreements, she noted, and urged Berlin and Paris to stop ignoring the issue.
110000
Discuss
Popular comments
Ukraine is using drones to guide artillery strikes on Donbass. Russia can allocate $10million in defensive weapons to Donbass that can be DJI drones or military drones, ATGMs, and patrol boats. Russia and Donbass can reach a military agreement to send Russian operated Air Defense Systems. Russia can also train Donbass and create an elite military unit. Russia can also provide intelligence. The US is already supplying Ukraine with training and military equipment and there are calls for the US to provide more military support to Kiev.
FeEisi
7 November, 16:47 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:44 GMT'Why Was I Spared?' Nurse Claiming Affair With 'Morgue Rapist' Says He Was 'Perfect Gentleman'
13:25 GMTChinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency
13:19 GMTOnly OSCE Observers Can Use Drones in Donbass Conflict Zone, Russian Foreign Ministry Says
13:15 GMTAbu Dhabi Shakes Up Family Law to Provide Greater Flexibility to Non-Muslims
12:59 GMTNorth Korea's Mechanised Troops Stage Artillery Drills in Wake of US-South Korea War Games
12:58 GMTAdult Whale Dies After Being Washed Ashore in France's Calais Port, Reports Say
12:56 GMTLibyan Prime Minister to Run in December Presidential Election, Source Says
12:35 GMTSNL Spoofs Dems' Squabbling Over Infrastructure Bill, Debuts New Hire Impersonating Joe Biden
12:02 GMTAt Least Three Dead in Twin Blast in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Claims
11:39 GMTDepartment of Homeland Security Reports First-ever Known Drone Attack Against US Electricity Grid
11:20 GMTFrench Medical Union Chief Hopes Macron to Encourage Revaccination in Upcoming Address
11:09 GMTAfghanistan's Jalalabad Prohibits Rickshaw Runners to Carry Armed Passengers
11:06 GMTAmerican Federation of Teachers President Faces Criticism for Removing Mask at SOMOS Conference
11:05 GMTZemmour Accuses Macron of Manipulating Fishing Spat With UK as 'Revenge for Brexit'
10:31 GMTTrump Boasts ‘No President Has Been Better Friend to Israel’, Accuses Biden of ‘Bowing Down’ to Iran
10:12 GMTUK Health Service Must Cope With COVID-19 Issues Without Tough Lockdowns, Union Head Says
10:11 GMTGhislaine Maxwell Reportedly Wants Harvey Weinstein Trial 'Memory Expert' as Her Defense Witness
10:04 GMTIndia Should Rationalise Taxes as Oil and Gas Prices May Rise Further Before 2025, Expert Says
09:44 GMTHundreds Join Protests Against Mandatory Vaccination Across Australia - Video
08:55 GMTUN Mission in Iraq Condemns Assassination Attempt Against Prime Minister