Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Whistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
https://sputniknews.com/20211108/worker-dies-following-medical-episode-at-amazons-largest-european-depot-1090569284.html
Worker Dies Following 'Medical Episode' at Amazon's Largest European Depot
Worker Dies Following 'Medical Episode' at Amazon's Largest European Depot
Around 4,000 people work at the two million square foot site at Tilbury, UK, which is considered the biggest in Europe. 08.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-08T15:02+0000
2021-11-08T15:39+0000
europe
amazon
news
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082925346_0:331:3053:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6d462cccbbefce1e4400e355eda05e71.jpg
An Amazon worker died as a result of a "medical episode" at a depot in Tilbury, Essex on Sunday, The Daily Mail reported.The paper quoted an East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman - a call was received "at 8.10 am yesterday with reports of a person who was unwell in Winchelsea Road, Tilbury...We sent one ambulance, however, the person sadly died at the scene."According to police, the man's death is not being treated as suspicious. It is believed that the worker had arrived early and was sitting in his car waiting for his shift to begin when he fell ill. Amazon's depot at Tilbury is considered the biggest in Europe, with about 4,000 workers employed there. The company has faced criticism recently over working conditions at Tilbury after complaints emerged of staff being poorly treated during "exhausting" ten-hour shifts.A woman claimed that she was reprimanded for not meeting the target of packing 120 items per hour, despite being six months pregnant. She said that another pregnant woman felt sick but was not allowed to get an ambulance - instead, she was simply accompanied to the onsite first aider."Tilbury fulfilment centre is a safe and positive workplace. Safety is our No1 priority and we take the wellbeing of our associates extremely seriously," the company's spokesman said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.
https://sputniknews.com/20211002/uk-govt-pressures-amazon-over-fake-police-ids-in-wake-of-sarah-everard-murder--report-1089607116.html
No corporation should be allowed a monopoly.... sooner Amazon has a rival or several the better
0
See, these sorts of jobs shouldn't be done by humans but by robots only , especially in nowadays. There are thousands of similar depressive and repetitive jobs when human beings spend their time or even entire days, adding with travel to get there. I wish humanity reach point where only robots work this way while humans will work only for pleasure, as form of exercise or for learning purposes, not for to pay bills..Humans should educate themselves and develop skills all their lives, do trade, do studies and enjoy life with their children. Not work this.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082925346_322:0:3053:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_95dd646f370c79334901bf70a4249a8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, amazon, news

Worker Dies Following 'Medical Episode' at Amazon's Largest European Depot

15:02 GMT 08.11.2021 (Updated: 15:39 GMT 08.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / JOHANNES EISELE In this file photo taken on April 5, 2021, the Amazon logo at the 855,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center is seen in Staten Island, one of the five boroughs of New York City, on February 5, 2019. - Tech and e-commerce colossus Amazon on April 29, 2021 reported that its profit in the recently ended quarter tripled as online sales boomed.
 In this file photo taken on April 5, 2021, the Amazon logo at the 855,000-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center is seen in Staten Island, one of the five boroughs of New York City, on February 5, 2019. - Tech and e-commerce colossus Amazon on April 29, 2021 reported that its profit in the recently ended quarter tripled as online sales boomed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / JOHANNES EISELE
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Around 4,000 people work at the two million square foot site at Tilbury, UK, which is considered the biggest in Europe.
An Amazon worker died as a result of a "medical episode" at a depot in Tilbury, Essex on Sunday, The Daily Mail reported.
The paper quoted an East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman - a call was received "at 8.10 am yesterday with reports of a person who was unwell in Winchelsea Road, Tilbury...We sent one ambulance, however, the person sadly died at the scene."
According to police, the man's death is not being treated as suspicious.
It is believed that the worker had arrived early and was sitting in his car waiting for his shift to begin when he fell ill.
A Metropolitan Police officer stands on duty in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2021
UK Gov't Pressures Amazon Over Fake Police IDs in Wake of Sarah Everard Murder — Report
2 October, 16:30 GMT
Amazon's depot at Tilbury is considered the biggest in Europe, with about 4,000 workers employed there. The company has faced criticism recently over working conditions at Tilbury after complaints emerged of staff being poorly treated during "exhausting" ten-hour shifts.
A woman claimed that she was reprimanded for not meeting the target of packing 120 items per hour, despite being six months pregnant. She said that another pregnant woman felt sick but was not allowed to get an ambulance - instead, she was simply accompanied to the onsite first aider.
"Tilbury fulfilment centre is a safe and positive workplace. Safety is our No1 priority and we take the wellbeing of our associates extremely seriously," the company's spokesman said, as quoted by The Daily Mail.
240063
Discuss
Popular comments
No corporation should be allowed a monopoly.... sooner Amazon has a rival or several the better
keyboardcosmetics
8 November, 18:52 GMT
000000
See, these sorts of jobs shouldn't be done by humans but by robots only , especially in nowadays. There are thousands of similar depressive and repetitive jobs when human beings spend their time or even entire days, adding with travel to get there. I wish humanity reach point where only robots work this way while humans will work only for pleasure, as form of exercise or for learning purposes, not for to pay bills..Humans should educate themselves and develop skills all their lives, do trade, do studies and enjoy life with their children. Not work this.
CountTo5Manual
8 November, 19:19 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:18 GMT'Failed Move': Opposition Slams Modi Gov't on Fifth Anniversary of Demonetisation
15:59 GMTUS May See Full Employment by End of 2022 as Precondition for Interest Rate Hike, Clarida Says
15:49 GMTSenator Suggests US Military Should Focus on Warfighting Instead of ‘Critical Race Theory’
15:47 GMTWhistleblower Frances Haugen Speaks Before European Parliament
15:37 GMTObama Hits Out at Russia’s Putin and China’s Xi for Skipping COP26
15:27 GMTSleazy Does It Boris
15:02 GMTWorker Dies Following 'Medical Episode' at Amazon's Largest European Depot
14:31 GMTHackers Breached Global Defence Organisations in 'Massive Espionage Campaign' Claims Security Firm
14:31 GMTIndia Offers Weapons, Software to Neighbours to Tackle Rising Threats in Indian Ocean
14:31 GMTTehran Has No Regulations to Hold Bilateral Nuclear Deal Talks With US, Iranian Lawmaker Says
14:23 GMTBarack Obama Delivers Remarks at COP26
14:20 GMTXavi Hernandez Unveiled to Fans as New Barcelona Head Coach
13:54 GMTChina Reportedly Builds Life-Size Models of US Warships & Massive Carrier in Western Desert
13:20 GMTIndia Lodges 'Strong Protest' Over Killing of Fisherman by Pakistani Coast Guard, Demands Probe
13:17 GMTBroken Promises: COP26 is Almost Over But Will Glasgow be as Big a Failure as Rio, Kyoto and Paris?
12:52 GMTMystery Object Detected Near China’s Space Debris Cleaner Fuels Fears of 'Satellite-Crushing Weapon'
12:51 GMTReport: French Firm Dassault Aviation Bribed Its Way to €7.8Bln Rafale Fighter Jet Contract in India
12:40 GMTMossad Foiled IRGC Plot to Target Israeli Tourists on Safari in Africa, Israeli Media Claims
12:32 GMTLithuania Reportedly Pulling Troops to Border With Poland, Belarus Due to Influx of Migrants - Video
12:13 GMTMan United Fans Support Bruno Fernandes-Led Revolt Against Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer