Videos: ’Defund the Police’ Protesters Invade Northwestern Football Game
01:49 GMT 07.11.2021 (Updated: 01:52 GMT 07.11.2021)
The "Defund the Police" movement emerged following the death of Minneapolis Black man Goerge Floyd in police custody in May last year, which triggered nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
Anti-police protesters paid a surprise visit to a football game between the Wildcats and Iowa at Northwestern’s Ryan Field on Saturday night.
NBC Sports reporter Lia Assimakopoulos shared a picture from the scene online, where the students can be seen waving signs that read, “Abolish NUPD“ (the university's police department), “Invest in Black Lives,” and (unexpectedly) “Stop funding the war on Palestine.”
Protestors just rushed the field— Jett Beachum (@JetthroTV) November 7, 2021
Signs read “stop funding the war on Palestine” and “Abolish NUPD. Invest in Black Lives.” #Northwestern pic.twitter.com/XCbbKMRSiT
The scene was reportedly interrupted by an Iowa fan who ran onto the field and tried to tear down the protesters' signs. Other fans reportedly booed the invaders.
Protest at the Iowa/Northwestern game with 34 seconds left in the first half… they were just letting them protest and an Iowa fan saved the game! #letsgohawks #letsgobrandon #usa #iowagame #collegefootball pic.twitter.com/VIUHr8iP2M— Not Ashley (@ash_mo87) November 7, 2021
The game was resumed shortly thereafter.