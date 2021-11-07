https://sputniknews.com/20211107/videos-defund-the-police-protesters-invade-northwestern-football-game-1090536034.html

Videos: ’Defund the Police’ Protesters Invade Northwestern Football Game

The "Defund the Police" movement emerged following the death of Minneapolis Black man Goerge Floyd in police custody in May last year, which triggered...

Anti-police protesters paid a surprise visit to a football game between the Wildcats and Iowa at Northwestern’s Ryan Field on Saturday night.The scene was reportedly interrupted by an Iowa fan who ran onto the field and tried to tear down the protesters' signs. Other fans reportedly booed the invaders.The game was resumed shortly thereafter.

