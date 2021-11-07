Registration was successful!
Videos: ’Defund the Police’ Protesters Invade Northwestern Football Game
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/07/1090535973_0:384:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_ea867e651402601bc77dc221927b9ed1.jpg
Anti-police protesters paid a surprise visit to a football game between the Wildcats and Iowa at Northwestern’s Ryan Field on Saturday night.The scene was reportedly interrupted by an Iowa fan who ran onto the field and tried to tear down the protesters' signs. Other fans reportedly booed the invaders.The game was resumed shortly thereafter.
Videos: ’Defund the Police’ Protesters Invade Northwestern Football Game

01:49 GMT 07.11.2021
Asya Geydarova
The "Defund the Police" movement emerged following the death of Minneapolis Black man Goerge Floyd in police custody in May last year, which triggered nationwide protests against racism and police brutality.
Anti-police protesters paid a surprise visit to a football game between the Wildcats and Iowa at Northwestern’s Ryan Field on Saturday night.

NBC Sports reporter Lia Assimakopoulos shared a picture from the scene online, where the students can be seen waving signs that read, “Abolish NUPD“ (the university's police department), “Invest in Black Lives,” and (unexpectedly) “Stop funding the war on Palestine.”

The scene was reportedly interrupted by an Iowa fan who ran onto the field and tried to tear down the protesters' signs. Other fans reportedly booed the invaders.
The game was resumed shortly thereafter.
