'Smart People, But Supply Chain?' Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Aren't Intelligent Enough
‘Smart People, But Supply Chain?’ Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Aren't Intelligent Enough
‘Smart People, But Supply Chain?’ Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Don’t Understand Supply Chain
2021-11-07T02:40+0000
2021-11-07T02:40+0000
President Biden, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, doubted that “ordinary, hard-working Americans” are able to understand the current supply chain crisis, while citizens are actually worried about the shortages of consumer goods and increasing prices.The president noted, however, that now is a “confusing time” for Americans whether they “have a PhD or work in a restaurant,” because such challenges have never occurred before.Responding to the reference to the renowned 32nd Democratic US president, Biden noted that "I don't intend to be anybody but Joe Biden, that's who I am."Last month, Biden called on private businesses to help resolve the supply crisis ahead of the winter holidays. According to him, the 24/7 operation of ports and logistics companies would help remove bottlenecks in US supply chains that deliver goods for Christmas.
‘Smart People, But Supply Chain?’ Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Aren't Intelligent Enough

02:40 GMT 07.11.2021
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the October jobs report at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., November 5, 2021
Alexandra Kashirina
US President Joe Biden has reflected on the intelligence of the American people while answering a question about criticism from lawmaker Abigail Spanberger, who said that nobody had elected him to be “F.D.R., they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.”
President Biden, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, doubted that “ordinary, hard-working Americans” are able to understand the current supply chain crisis, while citizens are actually worried about the shortages of consumer goods and increasing prices.
“If we were all going out and having lunch together and I said let’s ask whoever's in the next table, no matter what restaurant we’re in, have them explain the supply chain to us. Do you think they’d understand what we’re talking about?” he said.
The president noted, however, that now is a “confusing time” for Americans whether they “have a PhD or work in a restaurant,” because such challenges have never occurred before.
Responding to the reference to the renowned 32nd Democratic US president, Biden noted that "I don't intend to be anybody but Joe Biden, that's who I am."
“What I'm trying to do is do the things I ran on to do, and look, people out there are ordinary, hard-working Americans [who have been] put through the ringer the last couple of years,” he noted.
Last month, Biden called on private businesses to help resolve the supply crisis ahead of the winter holidays. According to him, the 24/7 operation of ports and logistics companies would help remove bottlenecks in US supply chains that deliver goods for Christmas.
