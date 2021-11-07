https://sputniknews.com/20211107/smart-people-but-supply-chain-biden-suggests-ordinary-americans-arent-intelligent-enough-1090536514.html

'Smart People, But Supply Chain?' Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Aren't Intelligent Enough

‘Smart People, But Supply Chain?’ Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Aren't Intelligent Enough

‘Smart People, But Supply Chain?’ Biden Suggests Ordinary Americans Don’t Understand Supply Chain

President Biden, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, doubted that “ordinary, hard-working Americans” are able to understand the current supply chain crisis, while citizens are actually worried about the shortages of consumer goods and increasing prices.The president noted, however, that now is a “confusing time” for Americans whether they “have a PhD or work in a restaurant,” because such challenges have never occurred before.Responding to the reference to the renowned 32nd Democratic US president, Biden noted that "I don't intend to be anybody but Joe Biden, that's who I am."Last month, Biden called on private businesses to help resolve the supply crisis ahead of the winter holidays. According to him, the 24/7 operation of ports and logistics companies would help remove bottlenecks in US supply chains that deliver goods for Christmas.

