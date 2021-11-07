Registration was successful!
Biden Instructs National Security Team to Help Iraq Uphold Its Sovereignty
"I have instructed my national security team to offer all appropriate assistance to Iraq's security forces as they investigate this attack and identify those responsible. The United States stands firmly with the government and people of Iraq as they strive to uphold Iraq's sovereignty and independence," Biden said.
joe biden, middle east, iraq, drone attack

Biden Instructs National Security Team to Help Iraq Uphold Its Sovereignty

22:06 GMT 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
US President Joe Biden greets Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© REUTERS / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Alexandra Kashirina
WASHINGTON (Sputnik)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has condemned the attack on the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, saying that he had instructed the national security team to offer assistance to Iraq.
"The perpetrators of this terrorist attack on the Iraqi state must be held accountable. I condemn in the strongest terms those using violence to undermine Iraq’s democratic process," Biden said in a Sunday statement.
Biden also commended the leadership that Al-Kadhimi demonstrated in calling for calm, restraint and dialogue following the attack.
"I have instructed my national security team to offer all appropriate assistance to Iraq’s security forces as they investigate this attack and identify those responsible. The United States stands firmly with the government and people of Iraq as they strive to uphold Iraq’s sovereignty and independence," Biden said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Al-Kadhimi after the drone attack on the latter's residence. According to the US State Department, Blinken reiterated that the United States was ready to support the Iraqi security forces in their investigation of the attack.
In the early hours of Sunday, there were multiple media reports that the house of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi came under a drone attack and was hit by a rocket. Iraqi media said that three of the prime minister’s security guards were injured.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said on Twitter following the drone attack targeting his house that he was fine and was calling for calm and restraint from everyone.
The Iraqi Interior Ministry qualified Sunday's attempt on the life of Al-Kadhimi as a terrorist attack, specifying that it was carried out with the help of three drones, two of which were downed. According to Iraqi security forces, the prime minister was not hurt.
