Rocket Reportedly Hits Residence of Iraqi PM in Baghdad

The missile hit the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Agence France-Presse reported, citing sources in the security agencies of the Middle Eastern nation.According to media reports, the attack was carried out by a drone. There are reportedly several casualties that resulted from the attack.Al-Kadhimi was reportedly rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to Al-Arabiya. According to other media reports from the site, near Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses the US embassy and other embassies, there was also a heavy gunfire exchange.The Iraqi military reportedly stated that the attack has been designated an assassination attempt. At the moment, no movement or armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
