https://sputniknews.com/20211107/rocket-reportedly-hit-residence-of-iraqi-pm-in-baghdad-1090534915.html

Rocket Reportedly Hits Residence of Iraqi PM in Baghdad

Rocket Reportedly Hits Residence of Iraqi PM in Baghdad

According to the Al-Arabiya channel, the prime minister was allegedly injured in a missile attack, but the extent of the destruction and whether there are... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-07T00:18+0000

2021-11-07T00:18+0000

2021-11-07T00:30+0000

iraq

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png

The missile hit the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Agence France-Presse reported, citing sources in the security agencies of the Middle Eastern nation.According to media reports, the attack was carried out by a drone. There are reportedly several casualties that resulted from the attack.Al-Kadhimi was reportedly rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to Al-Arabiya. According to other media reports from the site, near Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses the US embassy and other embassies, there was also a heavy gunfire exchange.The Iraqi military reportedly stated that the attack has been designated an assassination attempt. At the moment, no movement or armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

far bat american heroes always the first to die by american weapons -.- 0

1

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

iraq