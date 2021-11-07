Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Rocket Reportedly Hits Residence of Iraqi PM in Baghdad
https://sputniknews.com/20211107/rocket-reportedly-hit-residence-of-iraqi-pm-in-baghdad-1090534915.html
Rocket Reportedly Hits Residence of Iraqi PM in Baghdad
Rocket Reportedly Hits Residence of Iraqi PM in Baghdad
According to the Al-Arabiya channel, the prime minister was allegedly injured in a missile attack, but the extent of the destruction and whether there are... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-07T00:18+0000
2021-11-07T00:30+0000
iraq
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_20:0:980:540_1920x0_80_0_0_a859152ebd155d0cfc0d9bfa97a42739.png
The missile hit the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Agence France-Presse reported, citing sources in the security agencies of the Middle Eastern nation.According to media reports, the attack was carried out by a drone. There are reportedly several casualties that resulted from the attack.Al-Kadhimi was reportedly rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to Al-Arabiya. According to other media reports from the site, near Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses the US embassy and other embassies, there was also a heavy gunfire exchange.The Iraqi military reportedly stated that the attack has been designated an assassination attempt. At the moment, no movement or armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
american heroes always the first to die by american weapons -.-
0
1
iraq
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104353/83/1043538336_140:0:860:540_1920x0_80_0_0_5f950b471719475aa070f676a630f7f3.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iraq

Rocket Reportedly Hits Residence of Iraqi PM in Baghdad

00:18 GMT 07.11.2021 (Updated: 00:30 GMT 07.11.2021)
© SputnikBreaking News
Breaking News - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
According to the Al-Arabiya channel, the prime minister was allegedly injured in a missile attack, but the extent of the destruction and whether there are other victims of the attack are currently unknown.
The missile hit the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Agence France-Presse reported, citing sources in the security agencies of the Middle Eastern nation.
According to media reports, the attack was carried out by a drone. There are reportedly several casualties that resulted from the attack.
Al-Kadhimi was reportedly rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to Al-Arabiya. According to other media reports from the site, near Baghdad's Green Zone, which houses the US embassy and other embassies, there was also a heavy gunfire exchange.
The Iraqi military reportedly stated that the attack has been designated an assassination attempt. At the moment, no movement or armed group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
101100
Discuss
Popular comments
american heroes always the first to die by american weapons -.-
fbfar bat
7 November, 03:30 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:29 GMTEx-US Ambassador to UN Nikki Haley Blasts Biden for Supporting Two-State Solution for Middle East
00:18 GMTRocket Reportedly Hits Residence of Iraqi PM in Baghdad
YesterdayRepublicans Who Helped Pass Infrastructure Bill Say Vote Will Strengthen Their Own Standing
Yesterday'Worst Mayor in History': Trump Blasts NYC Democrats, Eludes Answer on Possible Return to the City
YesterdayTexas Police Confirm Report of Unknown Individual Administering Drugs During Astroworld Festival
YesterdayAlleged Mastermind Behind Attack on President Duque Arrested
YesterdaySome Climate Activists Detained During Protest March in Glasgow
YesterdayClashes With Police Reported During Protest Against Green Pass in Italy
YesterdayVideos: Travis Scott Continued Performing Despite 'Stop the Show' Chants Amid Festival Tragedy
YesterdayIran Announces Large-Scale Drill in Southern Waters, Sending Warning to 'Enemies' - Report
YesterdayTrump Says MAGA Voters Helped Win in Virginia, Grades Biden Admin. an 'F'
YesterdayAlyssa Milano Says Thought Two Miscarriages Were 'Punishment' for Abortions in Her 20s
YesterdaySen. Cruz Believes GOP's Recent Gains 'Foreshadow' 2022 Election, Open Prospects for 2024
YesterdayEstonian Soldiers Mistakenly Open Fire at UK Allies in Mali - Reports
YesterdayRussian Team Beats Switzerland to Win Billie Jean King Cup
YesterdayEU Calls for Investigation Into Death of Palestinian Teenager in Clashes With IDF
YesterdayWatch Yemen’s Houthi Fight to Take Key Base at the Gates of Marib City
YesterdaySpain Reportedly Detains 12 People That Escaped Moroccan Plane in Mallorca
YesterdayBerlin Will Reportedly Discuss With Taliban Return of German Diplomats to Afghanistan
YesterdayUS Appeals Court Freezes Biden's Vaccine Requirement for Businesses