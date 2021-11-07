https://sputniknews.com/20211107/adult-whale-dies-after-being-washed-ashore-in-frances-calais-port-reports-say-1090545591.html

Adult Whale Dies After Being Washed Ashore in France's Calais Port, Reports Say

PARIS (Sputnik) - A 19-meter female whale weighing almost 15 tonnes was washed ashore in the port of the French city of Calais, where the mammal died from its... 07.11.2021, Sputnik International

The incident took place on Saturday, when a fin whale was found stranded on the beach near Calais port, France Bleu radio station said. Members of the local Animal Protection League went to the scene to try and rescue the mammal.On Monday, the whale's remains will be transported from the shore during high tide for an autopsy, according to the media. For a whale to enter a port is very unusual, French wildlife activists noted.

