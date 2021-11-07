Registration was successful!
Adult Whale Dies After Being Washed Ashore in France's Calais Port, Reports Say
The incident took place on Saturday, when a fin whale was found stranded on the beach near Calais port, France Bleu radio station said. Members of the local Animal Protection League went to the scene to try and rescue the mammal.On Monday, the whale's remains will be transported from the shore during high tide for an autopsy, according to the media. For a whale to enter a port is very unusual, French wildlife activists noted.
france, europe, fin whale

Adult Whale Dies After Being Washed Ashore in France's Calais Port, Reports Say

12:58 GMT 07.11.2021
An orca whale swims with other whales in the Pacific Ocean near the mouth of the Columbia River near Ilwaco, Washington
An orca whale swims with other whales in the Pacific Ocean near the mouth of the Columbia River near Ilwaco, Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2021
© AP Photo / NOAA Northwest Fisheries Science Center
PARIS (Sputnik) - A 19-meter female whale weighing almost 15 tonnes was washed ashore in the port of the French city of Calais, where the mammal died from its wounds, French media reported.
The incident took place on Saturday, when a fin whale was found stranded on the beach near Calais port, France Bleu radio station said. Members of the local Animal Protection League went to the scene to try and rescue the mammal.
"It [whale] was probably looking for a place to beach itself, but was injured on the port's breakwater structures. At first we thought that we could save it, but an hour later it died," the league's representative told on air of France Bleu.
On Monday, the whale's remains will be transported from the shore during high tide for an autopsy, according to the media. For a whale to enter a port is very unusual, French wildlife activists noted.
