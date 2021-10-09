Dead Weight: Japanese Tanker Accidentally Drags Whale Carcass to Port - Photo

A tanker accidentally carried a dead whale on its bow to the Japanese Port of Mizushima, authorities said. According to the Mizushima Coast Guard's Office, the 12-metre-long carcass, weighing around five tonnes, belonged to a Bryde's whale.A dreadful photo depicting the whale's fin stuck in the bow was published in the Japanese press following the incident.According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), accidental ship collisions are a major cause of death among whale populations.
The Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported that the crew was not aware they were dragging the gruesome cargo with them as the tanker sailed through the Pacific.
September 20, a dead #whale was found on the bow of a tanker that arrived at a port in #Japan. "I've never heard of a whale found in this situation," the security department said-読売新聞 #だクジラpic.twitter.com/fcaz0cEjFz