Dead Weight: Japanese Tanker Accidentally Drags Whale Carcass to Port - Photo

The Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported that the crew was not aware they were dragging the gruesome cargo with them as the tanker sailed through the... 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-09T10:53+0000

2021-10-09T10:53+0000

2021-10-09T10:53+0000

dead whale

asia & pacific

japan

A tanker accidentally carried a dead whale on its bow to the Japanese Port of Mizushima, authorities said. According to the Mizushima Coast Guard's Office, the 12-metre-long carcass, weighing around five tonnes, belonged to a Bryde's whale.A dreadful photo depicting the whale's fin stuck in the bow was published in the Japanese press following the incident.According to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), accidental ship collisions are a major cause of death among whale populations.

japan

dead whale, asia & pacific, japan