https://sputniknews.com/20211106/taliban-expel-200-members-suspected-of-abusing-power-source-says-1090524137.html

Taliban Expel 200 Members Suspected of Abusing Power, Source Says

Taliban Expel 200 Members Suspected of Abusing Power, Source Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Taliban* militants expelled from their ranks around 200 people who were suspected of abusing their power, a source in the special commission... 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-06T11:12+0000

2021-11-06T11:12+0000

2021-11-06T11:12+0000

asia & pacific

afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088951334_0:0:2500:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_40b9e4b645d77a24b54226d3239811df.jpg

"Around 200 people were expelled from their ranks, and this process continues," the source told Sputnik.On 13 October, the spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, Qari Saeed Khosty, said the interim Afghan government will create a commission to remove corrupt and undeserving individuals from its ranks. The commission is comprised of officials from the country's defence and interior ministries as well as the national security directorate.Khosty added that the commission will remove all those who received their positions through family connections or criminals, people with a questionable past or officials who are hated by locals.According to Sputnik's source, the 200 expelled people abused their power and used the name of the Taliban for their personal gains.The Taliban is currrently investigating more suspects.*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, afghanistan