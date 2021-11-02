Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211102/taliban-deny-reports-of-former-government-security-personnel-joining-daesh-1090408769.html
Taliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh
Taliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* movement has denied reports that former Afghan security forces joined the ranks of the Daesh* terrorist group after the... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-02T08:14+0000
2021-11-02T08:23+0000
asia & pacific
afghanistan
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104374/38/1043743855_0:0:4816:2709_1920x0_80_0_0_8ef38afd0b1b57238df1fd697426aa2f.jpg
The statement comes as a response after The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that a small number of former Afghan intelligence officers trained in the United States and ex-employees of elite military units joined local Daesh militants after the Taliban captured Kabul in mid-August.In early August, the Taliban mounted an offensive against Afghan government forces. The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August and the next day declared the end of the war. During the latter half of August, there was a mass evacuation of citizens from western countries and Afghans cooperating with them from the Kabul Airport.On the night of 31 August, the US military left the Kabul Airport, putting an end to a nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, chaired by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who headed the Foreign Ministry during the first rule of the Taliban and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*The Taliban and Daesh (also known as Islamic State/ISIS/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other nations.
afghanistan
daesh
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104374/38/1043743855_384:0:4629:3184_1920x0_80_0_0_8819c34f81612286eac62cb58bf5d2cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, afghanistan, daesh

Taliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh

08:14 GMT 02.11.2021 (Updated: 08:23 GMT 02.11.2021)
© AFP 2021 / NOORULLAH SHIRZADA Afghan security forces patrol during ongoing clashes between security forces and Islamic State (IS) militants in Kot District in eastern Nangarhar province on July 26, 2016
Afghan security forces patrol during ongoing clashes between security forces and Islamic State (IS) militants in Kot District in eastern Nangarhar province on July 26, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
© AFP 2021 / NOORULLAH SHIRZADA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* movement has denied reports that former Afghan security forces joined the ranks of the Daesh* terrorist group after the collapse of the US-backed government, Tolo News reported on Tuesday.

"It is impossible for representatives of the former government security forces to join Daesh... we have not seen the evidence of this, and it cannot be possible", the broadcaster quotes a movement representative as saying.

The statement comes as a response after The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that a small number of former Afghan intelligence officers trained in the United States and ex-employees of elite military units joined local Daesh militants after the Taliban captured Kabul in mid-August.
In early August, the Taliban mounted an offensive against Afghan government forces. The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August and the next day declared the end of the war. During the latter half of August, there was a mass evacuation of citizens from western countries and Afghans cooperating with them from the Kabul Airport.
© Photo : Youtube/PressTV DocumentariesDaesh fighters in Afghanistan
Daesh fighters in Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2021
Daesh fighters in Afghanistan
© Photo : Youtube/PressTV Documentaries
On the night of 31 August, the US military left the Kabul Airport, putting an end to a nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, chaired by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who headed the Foreign Ministry during the first rule of the Taliban and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.
*The Taliban and Daesh (also known as Islamic State/ISIS/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other nations.
000100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:39 GMTFormer Afghan Vice President Urges Ghani to Release Records of Talks With Khalilzad
09:02 GMTUK Police Arrest Insulate Britain Activists Who Tried to Block Key M25 Junction - Video
08:48 GMTExplosion and Gunfire Reported Near Military Hospital in Kabul
08:41 GMTCOVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He Created
08:25 GMTBosphorus Strait Temporarily Closed to Transit Vessels Due to Heavy Fog - Photo
08:14 GMTTaliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh
07:50 GMTUSS Connecticut: American Seventh Fleet Reveals What Damaged US Nuclear Sub in South China Sea
07:40 GMTMaharashtra Cabinet Minister Malik Calls Ex-Home Minister Deshmukh's Arrest 'Politically Motivated'
07:38 GMTGrammy-Winning Singer Ed Sheeran Crowned Richest British Star Under 30 With $322 Mln Fortune
07:31 GMTPrince Andrew's Attack on Accuser Virginia Giuffre May Backfire in Court, Lawyers Say
07:23 GMTAntonio Conte Set to Become Spurs Head Coach After Tottenham Offers Him $17.75 Million a Year
07:16 GMTLess than 10,500 COVID-19 Cases Detected in India First Time Since February
07:14 GMTLebanese Public 'Concerned' Over Gulf Row & Blames Hezbollah for the Mess, Journalist Says
06:38 GMTAs Israel Slaps Tax on Plastic Disposables, Why is Ultra-Orthodox Community Fuming Over the Move?
06:05 GMTRussia's New Checkmate Fighter to Be Presented at Dubai Airshow in Mid-November, Source Says
06:00 GMTAt Least 38,000 Girls and Women in Sweden are Genitally-Mutilated, Survey Estimates
05:47 GMTMinneapolis to Vote on Whether to Replace Police Force With Public Safety Department
05:46 GMT'Talks Need to Continue': Macron Backslides on His Vow to Sanction UK Over Paris-London Fishing Row
05:36 GMTRussia May Export New S-500 Missile Systems to India and China
05:26 GMTMale Rats Exposed to Everyday Chemicals Developed Female Traits in Scientific Experiment