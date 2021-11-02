https://sputniknews.com/20211102/taliban-deny-reports-of-former-government-security-personnel-joining-daesh-1090408769.html

Taliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh

Taliban Deny Reports of Former Government Security Personnel Joining Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taliban* movement has denied reports that former Afghan security forces joined the ranks of the Daesh* terrorist group after the... 02.11.2021, Sputnik International

2021-11-02T08:14+0000

2021-11-02T08:14+0000

2021-11-02T08:23+0000

asia & pacific

afghanistan

daesh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104374/38/1043743855_0:0:4816:2709_1920x0_80_0_0_8ef38afd0b1b57238df1fd697426aa2f.jpg

The statement comes as a response after The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported that a small number of former Afghan intelligence officers trained in the United States and ex-employees of elite military units joined local Daesh militants after the Taliban captured Kabul in mid-August.In early August, the Taliban mounted an offensive against Afghan government forces. The Taliban entered Kabul on 15 August and the next day declared the end of the war. During the latter half of August, there was a mass evacuation of citizens from western countries and Afghans cooperating with them from the Kabul Airport.On the night of 31 August, the US military left the Kabul Airport, putting an end to a nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan. In early September, the interim government of Afghanistan was announced, chaired by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who headed the Foreign Ministry during the first rule of the Taliban and has been under UN sanctions since 2001.*The Taliban and Daesh (also known as Islamic State/ISIS/IS) are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other nations.

afghanistan

daesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia & pacific, afghanistan, daesh