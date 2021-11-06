https://sputniknews.com/20211106/saudi-led-coalition-reportedly-destroys-explosives-laden-drone-targeting-abha-airport--1090527981.html

Saudi-Led Coalition Reportedly Destroys Explosive-Laden Drone Targeting Abha Airport

Abha International Airport is located in the capital of Saudi Arabia's Asir Province. 06.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone that was targeting Abha International Airport, the country's state-run Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday. “We deal with sources of threat to protect civilians... from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement on Twitter. In early October, an explosive-laden drone targeting the same airport was intercepted by coalition forces. In August, at least eight people were injured during a Houthi attack on Abha Airport.After a civil war began in Yemen in 2014, the Saudi-led coalition intervened to fight on the Yemeni government's side. Since then, it has been conducting air, land and sea operations against Houthi rebels. The latter frequently use drones laden with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.

