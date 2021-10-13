Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/saudi-led-coalition-destroys-two-explosive-laden-houthi-boats-1089885562.html
Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Explosive-Laden Houthi Boats
Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Explosive-Laden Houthi Boats
Earlier, an explosives-laden drone attack targeting the international airport in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia’s Asir Region, was intercepted by coalition... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T10:13+0000
2021-10-13T10:40+0000
middle east
yemen
saudi arabia
houthi rebels
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089887285_0:235:3134:1998_1920x0_80_0_0_f7c336d58981c67f84ad3f4047d3e5d7.jpg
The Saudi-led coalition had destroyed two boats laden with explosives used by Yemeni Houthi rebels, according to Saudi State TV.On 6 October, an explosives-laden drone attack targeting the international airport in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia’s Asir Region, was intercepted by coalition forces. At the end of August, at least eight people were injured during a Houthi attack on the same airport. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition, fighting on the Yemeni government's side, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against Houthi rebels. The Houthis often use drones laden with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.
yemen
saudi arabia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Maxim Minaev
Maxim Minaev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0d/1089887285_381:0:3112:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_caef0d1e6b59e5f99147ae04b36a9fc1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, yemen, saudi arabia, houthi rebels

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Explosive-Laden Houthi Boats

10:13 GMT 13.10.2021 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 13.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / STRMembers of Saudi border guard patrol the area surrounding of the Ashiq island, in the southern Jizan province near the border with Yemen on April 1, 2015.
Members of Saudi border guard patrol the area surrounding of the Ashiq island, in the southern Jizan province near the border with Yemen on April 1, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / STR
Subscribe
Maxim Minaev
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, an explosives-laden drone attack targeting the international airport in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia’s Asir Region, was intercepted by coalition forces.
The Saudi-led coalition had destroyed two boats laden with explosives used by Yemeni Houthi rebels, according to Saudi State TV.
On 6 October, an explosives-laden drone attack targeting the international airport in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia’s Asir Region, was intercepted by coalition forces.
At the end of August, at least eight people were injured during a Houthi attack on the same airport.
Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition, fighting on the Yemeni government's side, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against Houthi rebels. The Houthis often use drones laden with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.
022000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:58 GMTAs Situation at UK's Backlogged Biggest Port 'Improving', Britons Urged to Refrain from Panic Buying
10:49 GMTPost-Brexit London Pushing 'Win-Win' UK-Italy Trade Narrative
10:47 GMTUK Taxman Goes Looking For Assets of Wine Fraudster Who Skipped Bail and Fled to Italy During Trial
10:35 GMT'Five Percent of Truth, the Rest is Lie': Azerbaijani President Comments on 'Pandora Papers' Leak
10:29 GMTUK Climate Protesters Block Major London Road Again Despite Injunction
10:21 GMTUK Economy Grows by 0.4% in August Following Full Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions, ONS Shows
10:21 GMTTehran Accuses Tel Aviv of Spreading ‘False, Fabricated’ Claims About Iran While Stockpiling Nukes
10:13 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Explosive-Laden Houthi Boats
09:58 GMTOne Dead, 21 Injured in Wake of Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong - Photo, Video
09:48 GMTLeaked Facebook DIO ‘Blacklist’ Appears to Show 'Disproportionate Censoring’
09:31 GMTFrench Soldier Dies in Accident in Mali
09:22 GMTUser Reports Suggest YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat Are Having Problems
09:13 GMTGuatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy
08:07 GMTApple May Reduce Iphone Production Amid Continuing Global Chip Shortages, Reports Say
07:33 GMTGreece's Crete Braces for Aftershocks After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Reports Say
07:30 GMTChina to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
07:29 GMT‘Rampant Infiltration of Drones from Pakistan a Constant Concern', Indian Punjab Minister Says
07:23 GMTTackling Air Pollution is About Willingness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai
07:23 GMTTwitter Erupts as Ronaldo Makes History, Becoming First to Score 10 International Hat-Tricks
06:28 GMTChina Says Its Military Drills Near Taiwan Aimed at Preventing Outside Interference