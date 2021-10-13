Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Explosive-Laden Houthi Boats

The Saudi-led coalition had destroyed two boats laden with explosives used by Yemeni Houthi rebels, according to Saudi State TV.On 6 October, an explosives-laden drone attack targeting the international airport in Abha, the capital of Saudi Arabia’s Asir Region, was intercepted by coalition forces. At the end of August, at least eight people were injured during a Houthi attack on the same airport. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition, fighting on the Yemeni government's side, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against Houthi rebels. The Houthis often use drones laden with explosives to attack Saudi border areas.
