RIP Marilia Mendonca: Fans Offer Condolences After Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Dies In Plane Crash

RIP Marilia Mendonca: Fans Offer Condolences After Latin Grammy-Winning Singer Dies In Plane Crash

The 26-year-old Latin Grammy-winning singer Marilia Mendonca, also known as Brazil's "Queen of Suffering", shot to fame for empowering women with her music

The sudden death of one of the most popular Brazilian pop singers, Marilia Mendonca, in a plane crash on Friday has left netizens numb and in shock.The accident took place in a rural area of Minas Gerais, a state in southern Brazil. She was heading to Caratinga city, where the artist was scheduled to perform at a concert on Friday.The 26-year-old is survived by her one-year-old son, Leo.The crash also killed the Latin Grammy-winner's producer and one of her uncles -- who worked with the singer -- as well as the two pilots.The video of the crashed plane laying on the rocky area beneath a waterfall has gone viral.Hours before passing away, Mendonca took to Instagram and posted a video that shows her holding her guitar case and walking towards the plane. Mendonca's fans have been mourning the passing “of one of the greatest artists of her generation”.Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said the “entire country” was in “shock” over the news of her death, while soccer superstar Neymar, a close friend of the singer, tweeted, “I refuse to believe it, I refuse”.Netizens paid tribute to the young and talented singer who started a new wave of Brazilian country music that became popular worldwide and inspired many other singers.At a very young age, Marilia started her singing journey and became a national star in 2016 with a hit single on infidelity.In 2019, she won a Latin Grammy award for her album 'Em Todos os Cantos' and was nominated this year as well for her album 'Patroas'.In 2020, she was the most listened to artist in Brazil on Spotify.

