At Least Five People Dead in An-12 Plane Crash Near Irkutsk
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the reason for the plane crash could be the failure of the aircraft or poor weather conditions. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
An An-12 plane crashed near Russia's Irkutsk on Wednesday, killing at least five people, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The ministry said there were five crew members and two passengers on board.Earlier, the ministry confirmed that the plane went missing from radars, saying there were eight people on board.The ministry later said that the crash site had been detected by rescuers as being near Irkutsk, and the plane caught fire.Commenting on the possible reasons for the plane crash, the Emergencies Ministry spokesperson suggested they could be "plane failure or poor weather".A source told Sputnik that the missing plane was operated by the Belarusian company "Grodno".
russia, an-12, plane crash
An An-12 plane crashed near Russia's Irkutsk on Wednesday, killing at least five people, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry.
"The bodies of four dead and body parts of another person were found at the site of the crash of the aircraft", the ministry spokesperson said.
The ministry said there were five crew members and two passengers on board.
Earlier, the ministry confirmed that the plane went missing from radars, saying there were eight people on board.
The ministry later said that the crash site had been detected by rescuers as being near Irkutsk, and the plane caught fire.
"Fire and rescue units have arrived at the scene. The aircraft caught fire", the spokesperson said.
Commenting on the possible reasons for the plane crash, the Emergencies Ministry spokesperson suggested they could be "plane failure or poor weather".
A source told Sputnik that the missing plane was operated by the Belarusian company "Grodno".