Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Extinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
https://sputniknews.com/20211103/an-12-plane-with-8-people-aboard-disappears-from-radars-near-russian-city-of-irkutsk-1090445208.html
At Least Five People Dead in An-12 Plane Crash Near Irkutsk
At Least Five People Dead in An-12 Plane Crash Near Irkutsk
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the reason for the plane crash could be the failure of the aircraft or poor weather conditions. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-03T12:26+0000
2021-11-03T13:27+0000
russia
an-12
plane crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090447327_116:0:1044:522_1920x0_80_0_0_19c35c535832bf3cf116d1da43316e8f.jpg
An An-12 plane crashed near Russia's Irkutsk on Wednesday, killing at least five people, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The ministry said there were five crew members and two passengers on board.Earlier, the ministry confirmed that the plane went missing from radars, saying there were eight people on board.The ministry later said that the crash site had been detected by rescuers as being near Irkutsk, and the plane caught fire.Commenting on the possible reasons for the plane crash, the Emergencies Ministry spokesperson suggested they could be "plane failure or poor weather".A source told Sputnik that the missing plane was operated by the Belarusian company "Grodno".
What's with all these Russian plane crashes?
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090447327_232:0:928:522_1920x0_80_0_0_ef2675c4ac782a093b9c0ca66859b464.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, an-12, plane crash

At Least Five People Dead in An-12 Plane Crash Near Irkutsk

12:26 GMT 03.11.2021 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 03.11.2021)
© Photo : Twitter / @MBorogovesA photo allegedly taken at the site of the An-12 plane crash near Irkutsk, Russia
A photo allegedly taken at the site of the An-12 plane crash near Irkutsk, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.11.2021
© Photo : Twitter / @MBorogoves
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the reason for the plane crash could be the failure of the aircraft or poor weather conditions.
An An-12 plane crashed near Russia's Irkutsk on Wednesday, killing at least five people, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

"The bodies of four dead and body parts of another person were found at the site of the crash of the aircraft", the ministry spokesperson said.

The ministry said there were five crew members and two passengers on board.
Earlier, the ministry confirmed that the plane went missing from radars, saying there were eight people on board.
The ministry later said that the crash site had been detected by rescuers as being near Irkutsk, and the plane caught fire.

"Fire and rescue units have arrived at the scene. The aircraft caught fire", the spokesperson said.

Commenting on the possible reasons for the plane crash, the Emergencies Ministry spokesperson suggested they could be "plane failure or poor weather".
A source told Sputnik that the missing plane was operated by the Belarusian company "Grodno".
040061
Discuss
Popular comments
What's with all these Russian plane crashes?
GGeneral_Genius
3 November, 15:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:33 GMTSpanish La Palma Experiences Strongest Earthquake Since Beginning of Volcanic Eruption
13:26 GMTNew Zealand, Australia Ratify Biggest Free Trade Agreement With ASEAN
13:20 GMTRepublican Youngkin Announces Victory in Virginia Governor Vote, Reports Say
13:14 GMTUK Royal Marines Reportedly Obliterate Almost Entire Unit of US Forces During Drills
13:00 GMTExtinction Rebellion Holds Protest Against 'Greenwashing' in Glasgow Amid COP26 Summit
12:51 GMTSolidarity Rally for Lebanon Held in Tehran Amid Diplomatic Spat With Gulf Countries
12:50 GMTDelaware County, PA Voting Machine Warehouse Custodian Sues Trump, Allies Over 2020 Fraud Claims
12:26 GMTAt Least Five People Dead in An-12 Plane Crash Near Irkutsk
12:21 GMTWHO Approves Emergency Use of India's COVAXIN Vaccine
12:20 GMTTop UK Medical Expert Warns COVID Crisis is 'Long Way From Over' as He Quits Pandemic Advisory Body
12:19 GMT'Smart-A**' Virus: PM Ardern Trolled Over 'COVID Finds the Unvaccinated Wherever They Are' Remark
12:16 GMTChina Snaps Back at Biden Criticising Xi's Absence From COP26, Questions 1.5C Goal
12:12 GMTPakistan Reportedly Bans Its Airspace to Flights Between Kashmir and UAE
12:06 GMTCongress Parliamentarian Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Government Over Inflation amid Festivals
11:56 GMTUK House of Commons Accuses Defence Ministry of Poor Track Record, Wastage of Money
11:53 GMTCoroner Criticises Home Office, Dept Of Justice, Cambridge University Over Usman Khan Terror Attack
11:53 GMTNarendra Modi's Net-Zero Emissions Commitment Will Shake Indian and Global Energy Markets: Economist
11:48 GMTConservatives Gloat Online Over MSNBC's 'Meltdown' After GOP Candidate's Victory in Virginia
11:47 GMTUK Road-Blocking Climate Protesters Face Two Years in Prison
11:26 GMTNord Stream 2 'Still Months Away' From Being Put Into Operation, US Media Claims