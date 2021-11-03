https://sputniknews.com/20211103/an-12-plane-with-8-people-aboard-disappears-from-radars-near-russian-city-of-irkutsk-1090445208.html

At Least Five People Dead in An-12 Plane Crash Near Irkutsk

According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the reason for the plane crash could be the failure of the aircraft or poor weather conditions. 03.11.2021, Sputnik International

An An-12 plane crashed near Russia's Irkutsk on Wednesday, killing at least five people, according to the Russian Emergencies Ministry. The ministry said there were five crew members and two passengers on board.Earlier, the ministry confirmed that the plane went missing from radars, saying there were eight people on board.The ministry later said that the crash site had been detected by rescuers as being near Irkutsk, and the plane caught fire.Commenting on the possible reasons for the plane crash, the Emergencies Ministry spokesperson suggested they could be "plane failure or poor weather".A source told Sputnik that the missing plane was operated by the Belarusian company "Grodno".

