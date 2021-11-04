https://sputniknews.com/20211104/violations-in-studies-of-pfizerbiontech-vaccine-not-casting-doubt-on-vaccine-safety---ema-1090471442.html

Violations in Studies of Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine Not Casting Doubt on Vaccine Safety - EMA

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Information about violations allegedly recorded during studies of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 do not call into doubt the... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

Earlier this week, the peer-reviewed journal BMJ reported that researchers involved in clinical trials engaged in poor scientific practices that compromised the integrity of the results.BMJ cited Brook Jackson, a former exec from the Ventavia Research Group and subcontractor for the vaccine's phase 3 clinical trial. According to her, the company "falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events". Jackson added that she had repeatedly notified the company about the issues, and later sent a complaint by email to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

