https://sputniknews.com/20211029/us-approves-emergency-use-of-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-for-children-5-11-years-old-1090326739.html

US Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old

US Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday it approved the emergency use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in children... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T19:45+0000

2021-10-29T19:45+0000

2021-10-29T19:46+0000

us

vaccination

pfizer

vaccine

food and drug administration (fda)

covid-19

delta variant of covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/1d/1090326714_0:38:946:570_1920x0_80_0_0_73f88c0319c46f7eff99c15c9b5acda8.jpg

"Today, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include children 5 through 11 years of age," the FDA said in a press release.Last Saturday, FDA released a report in which it indicated that the predicted benefits from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children of this age exceeded the risks of side effects. A day prior to that, vaccine developer companies Pfizer and BioNTech said that their vaccine had demonstrated over 90% efficacy in children aged 5 to 11. In the paper, the firms did, however, note the risk of post-vaccination myocarditis in youngsters.Those above the age of 12 are currently allowed to take the Pfizer vaccine in an emergency, and those aged 16 and up are fully sanctioned. COVID-19 has infected at least 1.8 million children aged 5 to 11 in the US since the outbreak began, with at least 143 children in this age group dying as a result.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, vaccination, pfizer, vaccine, food and drug administration (fda), covid-19, delta variant of covid-19