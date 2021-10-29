US Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine for Children 5-11 Years Old

"Today, the US Food and Drug Administration authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 to include children 5 through 11 years of age," the FDA said in a press release.Last Saturday, FDA released a report in which it indicated that the predicted benefits from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children of this age exceeded the risks of side effects. A day prior to that, vaccine developer companies Pfizer and BioNTech said that their vaccine had demonstrated over 90% efficacy in children aged 5 to 11. In the paper, the firms did, however, note the risk of post-vaccination myocarditis in youngsters.Those above the age of 12 are currently allowed to take the Pfizer vaccine in an emergency, and those aged 16 and up are fully sanctioned. COVID-19 has infected at least 1.8 million children aged 5 to 11 in the US since the outbreak began, with at least 143 children in this age group dying as a result.
