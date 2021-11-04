https://sputniknews.com/20211104/sweden-bans-plastic-cutlery-introduces-rubbish-fee-on-chewing-gum-cigarettes-1090465450.html

Sweden Bans Plastic Cutlery, Introduces 'Rubbish Fee' on Chewing Gum, Cigarettes

In its drive towards a more eco-friendly world, the Swedish government is also considering taxes on single-use mugs and food containers, with deductions for... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

The Swedish government has decided to ban a number of several disposable plastic products for environmental reasons. In line with the EU's disposable plastic directive, this is a total ban on plastic products considered harmful to nature, and that can be replaced with other, "greener" alternatives. The ban will come into force starting from April of next year and apply to plastic cutlery, straws, and chopsticks.Moreover, in the future, all companies that offer consumers takeaway food must be able to offer a reusable alternative. However, this particular change will not take effect until 2024, and some smaller eateries will be exempted from the requirement.Ultimately, these measures are meant to ensure that excess plastic disappears, and that the plastic still in use can be recycled to a greater extent. In 2020, the share of recycled plastic in Sweden was 24 percent."It also means that we get a more circular economy where we recycle plastic and make sure that we actually don't just buy and throw away but that things can return as new products", Bolund said.Additionally, certain products that ultimately contribute to littering will also be subject to a certain fee. These include chewing gum and cigarettes being thrown on the ground.The SEK 600 million ($70 million) that the fee is expected to bring in will be distributed among the municipalities and be spent on cleaning.At present, the Swedish government is considering levying a tax on single-use mugs and food containers, with deductions for low plastic content. According to yet another proposal currently under investigation, 2025 may be the year producers must ensure that packaging can be recycled in order to sell their products. In other words, at least 75 percent of the material must be recyclable.In 2020, Sweden introduced a controversial plastic bag tax, which was broadly slammed as "tokenism", "virtue-signalling", and a "fiasco", as it resulted in a temporary shortage of disposable bags and largely failed to deliver the tax profits promised.

