Republicans Win Big in Elections and Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency
Republicans Win Big in Elections and Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a whistleblower exposing multiple issues with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials, election success for Republicans, and Iran resuming JCPOA negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29th.
Republicans Win Big in Elections and Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a whistleblower exposing multiple issues with Pfizer’s COVID19 vaccine trials, and Iran resuming JCPOA negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29th.
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Unrest in Ethiopia, The TPLF, and Elections in Ethiopia

Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Judaism Is Not a Nationality, Zionism, and AIPAC

In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with author Bob Schlehuber about his trip to Ethiopia, sexual assaults happening in Ethiopia, and Eritrea. Bob talked about feeling the tension upon arrival in Ethiopia and how the violent situation in this country originated. Bob discussed the ethnic tensions between Ethiopia, Eritrea, and the lack of journalism covering the situation.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about Israeli influence over Congress, Donald Trump, and The Law of Return in Israel. Rabbi Yaakov spoke about the history of Zionism and the definition of Judaism. Rabbi Yaakov talked about the influence Israel has held over Congress and how Donald Trump defended Israeli influence in American politics.
Republicans Win Big in Elections and Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency
07:30 GMT 04.11.2021 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 04.11.2021)
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a whistleblower exposing multiple issues with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials, election success for Republicans, and Iran resuming JCPOA negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29th.
Bob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Unrest in Ethiopia, The TPLF, and Elections in Ethiopia
Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Judaism Is Not a Nationality, Zionism, and AIPAC
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with author Bob Schlehuber about his trip to Ethiopia, sexual assaults happening in Ethiopia, and Eritrea. Bob talked about feeling the tension upon arrival in Ethiopia and how the violent situation in this country originated. Bob discussed the ethnic tensions between Ethiopia, Eritrea, and the lack of journalism covering the situation.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about Israeli influence over Congress, Donald Trump, and The Law of Return in Israel. Rabbi Yaakov spoke about the history of Zionism and the definition of Judaism. Rabbi Yaakov talked about the influence Israel has held over Congress and how Donald Trump defended Israeli influence in American politics.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com