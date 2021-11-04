https://sputniknews.com/20211104/republicans-win-big-in-elections-and-ethiopia-declares-state-of-emergency-1090460203.html

Republicans Win Big in Elections and Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a whistleblower exposing multiple issues... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/03/1090460177_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7a9c787a42da00fd460acdc1f219e31a.jpg

Republicans Win Big in Elections and Ethiopia Declares State of Emergency On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including a whistleblower exposing multiple issues with Pfizer’s COVID19 vaccine trials, and Iran resuming JCPOA negotiations in Vienna on Nov 29th.

GUESTBob Schlehuber - Political Misfits Co-Host | Unrest in Ethiopia, The TPLF, and Elections in EthiopiaRabbi Yaakov Shapiro - Speaker, Author, and Rabbi | Judaism Is Not a Nationality, Zionism, and AIPACIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with author Bob Schlehuber about his trip to Ethiopia, sexual assaults happening in Ethiopia, and Eritrea. Bob talked about feeling the tension upon arrival in Ethiopia and how the violent situation in this country originated. Bob discussed the ethnic tensions between Ethiopia, Eritrea, and the lack of journalism covering the situation.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Rabbi Yaakov Shapiro about Israeli influence over Congress, Donald Trump, and The Law of Return in Israel. Rabbi Yaakov spoke about the history of Zionism and the definition of Judaism. Rabbi Yaakov talked about the influence Israel has held over Congress and how Donald Trump defended Israeli influence in American politics.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

