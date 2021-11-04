Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211104/over-8000-active-duty-us-air-force-troops-missed-mandatory-vaccination-deadline-stats-shows-1090474847.html
Over 8,000 Active-Duty US Air Force Troops Missed Mandatory Vaccination Deadline, Stats Shows
Over 8,000 Active-Duty US Air Force Troops Missed Mandatory Vaccination Deadline, Stats Shows
Given that some of the troops try to avoid getting vaccinated, citing their religious beliefs, heated debate has broken out over the issue, with some military... 04.11.2021, Sputnik International
2021-11-04T16:05+0000
2021-11-04T16:05+0000
us air force
us
troops
vaccination
vaccines
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/04/1090476327_0:0:3067:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_4c46ea30ea2936d495ad1c7e54d4feea.jpg
Around 8,500 active-duty US Air Force troops did not meet the 2 November deadline for getting vaccinated, with almost 5,000 of them seeking a religious exemption and 800 refusing to get inoculated at all, according to statistics released by the Air Force on Wednesday.Still, the data shows that 95.9% of active-duty personnel and 90.5% of those in reserve are fully vaccinated.It was revealed that 4,933 troops are seeking a religious exemption, even though the statistics show that there were no such requests approved as of Wednesday, with 1,634 people receiving a medical exemption and 232 getting an administrative one.The sudden enthusiasm for religious exemptions comes amid heated debates over the issue, with some branches of the US military being accused of attempting to undermine such exemptions. Particularly, Fox News in September reported on a memo from the US Coast Guard that appeared to instruct chaplains to scrutinise every request for a religious exemption, asking additional questions aimed at finding out whether the members "keep the tenets of their faith".Such an approach was dubbed as a "modern-day Inquisition" that displays "religious hostility" in the military.Amid the debate, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese for Military Services in the US issued a statement saying that while receiving the COVID vaccines "does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion, and is therefore not sinful", one still has the right to refuse to get vaccinated in case they feel it would violate the sanctity of their conscience.With the Air Force vaccination deadlines being one of the strictest in the US military, reports emerged earlier in October suggesting that around 12,000 servicemen who are unwilling to get the jab may leave service due to the vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden administration.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/04/1090476327_213:0:2944:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_77c09c857aca023d0f7f27144ce223bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us air force, us, troops, vaccination, vaccines, covid-19

Over 8,000 Active-Duty US Air Force Troops Missed Mandatory Vaccination Deadline, Stats Shows

16:05 GMT 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / CALLAGHAN O'HAREA person receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following Republican Governor Greg Abbott's ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity, including private employers, at Acres Home Multi-Service Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2021.
A person receives a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) following Republican Governor Greg Abbott's ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any entity, including private employers, at Acres Home Multi-Service Center in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.11.2021
© REUTERS / CALLAGHAN O'HARE
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Given that some of the troops try to avoid getting vaccinated, citing their religious beliefs, heated debate has broken out over the issue, with some military branches being accused of attempting to discourage religious exemptions.
Around 8,500 active-duty US Air Force troops did not meet the 2 November deadline for getting vaccinated, with almost 5,000 of them seeking a religious exemption and 800 refusing to get inoculated at all, according to statistics released by the Air Force on Wednesday.
Still, the data shows that 95.9% of active-duty personnel and 90.5% of those in reserve are fully vaccinated.

“Our Airmen need to be prepared to operate anytime, anywhere in the world”, said Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. “Getting vaccinated ensures we are a ready force to meet our commitments to the nation while protecting the health of our team and families”.

It was revealed that 4,933 troops are seeking a religious exemption, even though the statistics show that there were no such requests approved as of Wednesday, with 1,634 people receiving a medical exemption and 232 getting an administrative one.
The sudden enthusiasm for religious exemptions comes amid heated debates over the issue, with some branches of the US military being accused of attempting to undermine such exemptions. Particularly, Fox News in September reported on a memo from the US Coast Guard that appeared to instruct chaplains to scrutinise every request for a religious exemption, asking additional questions aimed at finding out whether the members "keep the tenets of their faith".
Such an approach was dubbed as a "modern-day Inquisition" that displays "religious hostility" in the military.
Amid the debate, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese for Military Services in the US issued a statement saying that while receiving the COVID vaccines "does not constitute formal cooperation with the abortion, and is therefore not sinful", one still has the right to refuse to get vaccinated in case they feel it would violate the sanctity of their conscience.
With the Air Force vaccination deadlines being one of the strictest in the US military, reports emerged earlier in October suggesting that around 12,000 servicemen who are unwilling to get the jab may leave service due to the vaccine mandates imposed by the Biden administration.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:12 GMTBezos, Blue Origin Reportedly Lose Appeal in Fight Against NASA Lunar Lander Contract
17:10 GMTEx-Detainee Says Guantanamo Was Merely 'Human Lab' Experimenting on Inmates
17:10 GMTBiden, Xi 'Likely to Ink Agreements on Consulates, Easing Visa Restrictions'
16:50 GMTIsraeli TV Anchor Reportedly Suspended After Pretending to Unbuckle His Pants Next to Female Co-Host
16:28 GMTPutin, Lukashenko Approve Union State's Military Doctrine
16:07 GMTAs Steele Dossier Source Indicted, Users Say Durham Will Unleash 'Mother of All Conspiracy Cases'
16:05 GMTOver 8,000 Active-Duty US Air Force Troops Missed Mandatory Vaccination Deadline, Stats Shows
15:46 GMTGoogle 'Aggressively Pursuing' Cloud Contract With Pentagon Despite Employees' Revolt
15:43 GMTHouse Republicans to Block What Biden Dubbed 'Untrue, Garbage' Plan to Pay $450K to Illegal Migrants
15:18 GMTRapper Cardi B’s Theory That ‘Hoes Don’t Get Cold’ is Correct, Scientists Say
15:03 GMT Lionel Messi Names Seven Clubs That Could Win This Year’s Champions League
14:37 GMTTory MP Owen Paterson to Step Down Amid Lobbying Row
14:30 GMTCalais Mayor Dubs UK ‘Eldorado' for Migrants as She Threatens to Close Her Town
14:25 GMTTories Shelve Replacement for Sleaze Watchdog After Opposition Boycott Threat
14:24 GMTRape Rate Soars to All-Time High in England and Wales During Pandemic
13:57 GMTRussian Analyst Who Contributed to Infamous Steele Dossier Charged With Lying to FBI
13:30 GMTGiuliani Probe Reportedly Focuses on Ex-Trump Lawyer's '2019 Plan to Lobby Ukraine Interests in US'
13:27 GMTTurkish Gangster Used Encrypted Phones to Plot Murder of Three Rivals With London Hitmen, Jury Told
13:20 GMTCanadian Company Files Suit Against Russian Research Vessel Detained in Denmark
12:55 GMTSeven Fined For Anti-Semitic Posts About Miss France Contestant